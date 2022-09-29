Locally stationed Air Force Officer honored in class of Ten Outstanding Young Americans

Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices
SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
Our Lady of the Lake hosts Purple Run for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the most recent statistics show, from 2019 to 2020, there was a 23 percent increase in Domestic Violence-related murders in Texas. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, Our Lady of the Lake is hosting the 10th annual Purple...
Whata-milestone! San Antonio woman celebrates 104th birthday at Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO -- What other way to bring in your 104th birthday than to do so at Texas' favorite -- Whataburger!. That's exactly what Fern George did with family and friends surrounding her. The birthday celebration was held for her Thursday afternoon at the Whataburger location off Rigsby Ave. and...
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'
SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
BABY BOOM: 2 sets of triplets born within 24 hours at New Braunfels hospital
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Naturally, triplets occur in about 1 in 10,000 births. Well, a New Braunfels hospital bucked the odds. Officials at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels confirmed that two sets of triplets were born this week amid a record-setting month for baby deliveries. Resolute Health Hospital officials...
UTSA to inspect all on-campus residences amid hidden camera investigation
SAN ANTONIO -- The UTSA Police Department is asking the FBI for help in determining how a camera ended up in a student's apartment, hidden by a 'fake' smoke detector, they say. A resident of University Oaks student apartments made the discovery this week, the department shared Thursday in a...
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
NO CHILD SOLD: Truck drivers being trained to spot human trafficking at truck stops
SAN ANTONIO - Truck stops across the country have become a popular place for traffickers to bring their victims. In our partnership with Ransomed Life's "No Child Sold" campaign, this month we are highlighting one organization that's fighting back. They're teaching truck drivers to be the eyes and ears on...
Gubernatorial candidates, Abbott and O'Rourke, face off in debate
EDINBURG, Texas - A war of words on the debate stage Friday night as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faced off against the man who wants his job, Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Friday's first and only debate lasted about an hour, where the governor and his opponent debated everything from gun control and abortion to border security and education.
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements
"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
Massive fire destroys vacant building on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO -A vacant building on the Southwest Side was destroyed after a massive fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at a building along Frio City Road near West Malone. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the building. The building eventually collapsed.
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man broken down along a Southeast Side highway was hit and killed early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive. Police said the man was either changing a tire...
Alpaca fall festival officially opens in October
FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Black Barn Alpacas in Floresville are hosting their first fall festival. The event will have live music, carnival games, pumpkin painting, alpaca petting, and more. Throughout October, visitors can stop by on:. Fridays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Noon to...
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Pivotal matchups in our 6th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Frank Harris throws for 414 yards in UTSA 45-30 win over Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown...
Woman arrested after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an altercation led to the woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend. The incident happened on Friday at around 4:35 p.m. at the 1100 block of Babcock Road. Police say that the woman told them she began arguing with her boyfriend which led...
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
