Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
High-resolution pangenome dataset provides genetic insights into domestic and wild silkworm
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. This research paper, providing genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published...
News-Medical.net
Novel technique helps to detangle how phosphorylation regulates cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method-;single-molecule detection-;has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
News-Medical.net
Bioactive compounds derived from Ganoderma lucidum exhibit anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity
Scientists have identified lucidenic acid A, one of the bioactive compounds of Ganoderma lucidum, as a potential inhibitor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) host cell entry. The study has recently been published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology. Study: Lucidenic acid A inhibits the binding of...
News-Medical.net
Study reveals immune characteristics of long-COVID
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms may persist beyond the acute phase of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, typically about 28 days following the initial diagnosis. Post-acute sequelae of coronavirus disease 2019 (PASC), often referred to as ‘long COVID,’ is often used to describe the presence of these long-term symptoms following the initial recovery from COVID-19. PASC can cause significant morbidity, despite apparent SARS-CoV-2 clearance from the body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
News-Medical.net
What is the efficacy of curcumin as a photosensitizer, prophylactic and therapeutic agent against SARS-CoV-2?
In a recent study published in Viruses, researchers investigated the efficacy of curcumin as a blue light photosensitizing agent for photodynamic therapy (PDT), as a prophylactic agent, and as a therapeutic agent against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. The continual emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has threatened vaccine...
News-Medical.net
Obscure family of viruses already endemic in African monkeys "poised for spillover" to humans
An obscure family of viruses, already endemic in wild African primates and known to cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, is "poised for spillover" to humans, according to new University of Colorado Boulder research published online Sept. 30 in the journal Cell. While such arteriviruses are already considered a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Broadly neutralizing antibodies are the blueprint for variant-proof, pansarbecovirus vaccines
A recent Nature Reviews Immunology study has summarized the efficacy of neutralizing antibodies that target four main regions of the spike (S) protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), namely, the receptor-binding domain (RBD) in the S1 subunit, the fusion peptide region in the S2 subunit, the stem helix region, and the N-terminal domain.
News-Medical.net
Novel peanut-specific human IgE monoclonal antibodies may uncover new therapeutic targets for peanut allergy
It is estimated that around 10% of the US population has peanut allergies, a medical emergency that can be treated but not cured. Compared to those without allergies, these individuals are at a greater risk of anaphylaxis. Hence, there is a need to develop novel therapies to treat peanut and other food allergies. A recent Frontiers in Immunology journal study by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Vanderbilt University researchers has created an in vitro system to determine potential therapeutics targeting sensitized effector cells based on human, allergen-specific, Immunoglobulin E (IgE) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).
News-Medical.net
Researchers find link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures
Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. And while there is no known cure, changes in the brain can occur years before a dementia diagnosis. Now, a world-first study from the University of South Australia’s Australian Centre for Precision Health has found a link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures, providing valuable insights about the disease.
News-Medical.net
Gut microbiome could contribute to a person's risk for HIV infection, research suggests
New UCLA-led research suggests certain gut bacteria -- including one that is essential for a healthy gut microbiome – differ between people who go on to acquire HIV infection compared to those who have not become infected. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal eBioMedicine, suggest that the gut...
News-Medical.net
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
News-Medical.net
The compositional and functional diversity of the gut fungal microbiome
In a recent study published in The Lancet Microbe, researchers assessed the role of gut bacterial microbiome assembly and the gut mycobiome in relation to health, pathology, and clinical applications. Background. Studies have built a framework for investigating how gut fungi are connected to—or perhaps cause—different diseases and how to...
News-Medical.net
Learning health system approach offers a powerful route to improving NHS efficiency, report suggests
Researchers are calling on policy makers to support the use of data-driven learning health systems to deliver a step change in the NHS's ability to improve patient care. The call comes as a new report, authored by the Better Care programme from Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) and the Health Foundation, warns that tackling the huge pressures currently faced by health and care services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of significant underfunding will require action on multiple fronts, and with learning health systems a key part of the mix.
News-Medical.net
What is the risk of Omicron infection in pregnant women?
In a recent study published in BMJ Medicine, researchers evaluated the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pregnant women during the Omicron predominance period in the United Kingdom (UK). Background. Previous studies characterized SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women when the infecting variants of concern (VOCs)...
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and messenger ribonucleic acid found to translocate into the nucleus
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers reported severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2) spike (S) protein and S messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) nuclear co-translocation as a novel feature of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis. Background. The causative organism of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), SARS-CoV-2, has caused severe...
News-Medical.net
Study on the lung-function trajectories in COVID-19 patients
Cases with critical coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are often complicated due to the severe lung injury caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. COVID-19 has already claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide, but there is limited data on the long-term trajectories of lung function in COVID-19 survivors.
News-Medical.net
Plasma proteome signature predictive of occurrence of persistent symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in eBioMedicine, researchers performed a proteomic multiple-reaction monitoring analysis of 91 pre-selected proteins using the plasma samples of 156 healthcare workers (HCW) in the United Kingdom (UK). In addition, the team showed how plasma proteome signatures could help track coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptom severity...
News-Medical.net
Penn State researchers investigate the factors influencing disease outcomes of virus spillover events
Why has the SARS-CoV-2 virus ravaged the global human population, but many other animal viruses haven't? Using nematode worms as a model, researchers at Penn State conducted a set of experiments to investigate the factors influencing the disease outcomes of virus spillover events. They found that the species of the host influences whether a virus will take off in a new population. For example, some species never get infected, while others become infected and readily transmit the virus to other individuals within the species.
Comments / 0