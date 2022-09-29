Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
Afreximbank Launches AfPAY Trade Payment Service in Africa
The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Launch New Services
Today in B2B payments, LPL debuts industry-specific bookkeeping services for its affiliated financial advisors, while Capchase integrates with Xero to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom to access capital. Plus, Amazon Business reports that most companies’ procurement budgets will remain unchanged next year.
EMEA Daily: Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
Programmable Money’s Private Problem
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
FinTech IPO Index Flat as Billtrust Surges on Go-Private Deal
Tech stocks have had a reckoning in the past several days — a rally proved short lived, a blip. But the FinTech IPO Index managed to see at least some gains through the past five sessions. Slight gains, to be sure — the group was up less than 1%.
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
The largest telecom firm in Spain just started accepting Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency industry has been seeing severe price drops for nearly a full year now, since the start of the so-called crypto winter back in November 2021. However, the dropping prices have not discouraged development or adoption. In fact, adoption and development seem to be thriving during the bearish markets, when the attention is not as much on value and earning but rather on creating quality solutions and services.
Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
WEX Launches Digital Wallet for B2B Payments
Commerce platform WEX on Thursday announced the wide availability of Flume, a digital wallet that will allow instant account-to-account transfers for customers. WEX stated in the announcement that the new offering was designed to “bridge the digital divide for millions of small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.”. Flume,...
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Nipendo Expands Access to Its Automated Invoicing Feature
Nipendo, a provider of systems to automate payment processes, announced Saturday (Oct. 1) that it is making its Invoice All module available to suppliers that use the company’s Supplier Portal. Invoice All is part of Nipendo’s cloud-based system for automating source-to-pay actions, the company said in a press release....
bitcoinmagazine.com
Spain’s Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Bitcoin, Crypto Payments
Spain's largest telecommunications company is now accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as payment on its ecommerce store. Telefónica partnered with Bit2Me, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country, to facilitate real time payment conversion into euros. The telecom has also reportedly invested in Bit2Me, and further details will be released...
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
Hopscotch Rolls Out Invoice Financing Feature
Payments platform Hopscotch, which works with freelancers and smaller businesses, has announced an expansion including a tool letting users finance invoices in two clicks, a press release said. The company will also offer a tool for businesses to unlock revenue from unpaid invoices and get paid on demand. Hopscotch Flow,...
