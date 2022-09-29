Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Wichita Eagle
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster
On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season. On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Make it four huge games in a row for the Buccaneers as they host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Prove They Have the Best Offensive Line in Football
PHILADELPHIA – Even through the fog and rain that swallowed the Center City skyline on a miserable weather day at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, it was pretty clear to see that the Eagles have the best offensive line in the NFL. They simply mauled the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense,...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Ravens Inactives: Gabe Davis IN, Who’s Out?
The Buffalo Bills are just minutes away from kicking off against the Baltimore Ravens ... and all of the injury rumors from throughout the week have been put to bed after each team released its inactive list for today's game. The Bills were dealing with several injuries on both sides...
Wichita Eagle
Miles Sanders’ Career-Day Pushes Eagles to 4-0
PHILADELPHIA – Miles Sanders was the first one to the postgame interview. He was still wearing his rain-soaked, No. 26 uniform. “You hear that party going on in there?” he said, referencing the loud music and voices coming from just down the hall in the Eagles’ locker room after they came from 14 points down to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Packers: Jack Jones Pick-Six Gives New England 10-7 Halftime Lead
Times continue to be rough for New England Patriots quarterbacks. Already without the services of Mac Jones, it took only two offensive series on Sunday for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to be given the chance to make his professional debut against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4.
Wichita Eagle
Burks Carted Off With Injury at Indianapolis
The wait for Treylon Burks to break out will continue. That’s because the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 first-round draft pick broke down Sunday. Burks was carted from the field at Lucas Oil Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an injury to his left ankle or foot. He did not return to the contest.
Wichita Eagle
Undermanned, Underdog Patriots Force Overtime But Fall to Packers
Bill Belichick told us all week that he isn't a doctor. On Sunday, he reminded that he is - almost - a magician. Despite being down to third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and facing a two-time reigning NFL MVP that almost never loses at home, the New England Patriots forced the Green Bay Packers into overtime before losing a heartbreaker, 27-24, at Lambeau Field.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Texans Week 4 Inactives
The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, and listed center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. as questionable. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday afternoon the expectation was for Donald to be held out for one more week in wake of his hamstring injury, but that he anticipated Linsley would play despite still dealing with a knee injury.
Wichita Eagle
Locked On Colts: Another One Dropped to Titans
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 24-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4. The Colts fall to 1-2-1 on the season after losing to the Titans. The same...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers in 32-23 Loss to Raiders
On Sunday, the Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, coming up short at Allegiant Stadium, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It came at the hands of Josh McDaniels, no less. It doesn't get much worse than losing to the Raiders for Broncos fans.
Wichita Eagle
Artie Burns Remains Out as Seahawks Face Banged Up Lions
Despite being "full speed" coming back from a groin injury according to coach Pete Carroll, Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns will not play against the Lions in Sunday's Week 4 contest at Ford Field. Burns, who signed a one-year contract with Seattle in March, initially injured his groin during a one-on-one...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers vs. Jets Preview: Changes on Offense, Expectations on Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets looking for a bounce-back win before the toughest part of their schedule. With a lackluster offense through three games, can anything change? The message this week has been the same throughout the season, but there were sparks last week - will they continue?
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn Is Not Head Coach Material
The Detroit Lions might have been down three of their core offensive weapons on Sunday: D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark. However, it wasn't the story of the Lions' Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, it was the struggles of Aaron Glenn's defense, a common theme for most of this season.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Top Chicago Bears, 20-12 Thanks to Running Game
View the original article to see embedded media. East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants improved to 3-1 as they defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, 20-12. Despite having only 71 passing yards as a team, the Giants racked up 262 rushing yards and kept Chicago...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Inactives List Against Vikings: Week 4
LONDON -- The Saints are set to take on the Vikings soon from London, and we have our inactive list for today's game. Several players were previously ruled out for New Orleans on their final injury report, and Sunday sees another key starter out of the lineup. QB Jameis Winston...
Wichita Eagle
Stock Up, Stock Down From the Vikings’ 28-25 Victory Over the Saints in London
The Vikings won their second consecutive game on Sunday, surviving a scare from the Saints in a thrilling contest in London. New Orleans rallied from nine points down to take their first lead in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings' offense responded multiple times. It came down to a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz, which double-doinked and fell to the turf to seal the Vikings' victory.
