ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
963xke.com

Fort Wayne man arrested after police chase on I-69

GRANT CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase on I-69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., ISP officials say a trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for speeding, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan was going 89 mph at the time and police say he did not stop for the trooper. He then led the trooper on a pursuit up the interstate.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
KRMG

Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Grant County, IN
Crime & Safety
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Grant County, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elkhart Man Faces Strangulation Charge

WARSAW — An Elkhart man is facing strangulation and battery charges after he allegedly choked a woman. Christopher Lee Lewallen, 42, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart, is facing one count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and one count of battery (moderate bodily injury), a Level 6 felony. According...
ELKHART, IN
Fox 59

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Reckless Driving#Nbc#Criminal Charges#The Indiana State Police#Thc
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Current Publishing

Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
WESTFIELD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla

WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
PLYMOUTH, IN
wfft.com

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. Anil (no last name provided), 25, Fresno, California, is being held at the...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Indiana man arraigned in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Indiana man arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Anthony D. Jackson, 44, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a six count incitement: count one of assault, felony of the fourth degree, count two of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, count three of physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree, count four of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, count five of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of theft, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
DARKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy