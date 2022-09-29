Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Steuben County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit & Run Accident Injuring Two Juveniles
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a leaving the scene, personal injury vehicle crash that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 N in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township. On Saturday October 1st, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm, Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a report of a...
963xke.com
Fort Wayne man arrested after police chase on I-69
GRANT CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase on I-69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., ISP officials say a trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for speeding, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan was going 89 mph at the time and police say he did not stop for the trooper. He then led the trooper on a pursuit up the interstate.
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
Fox 59
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Man Faces Strangulation Charge
WARSAW — An Elkhart man is facing strangulation and battery charges after he allegedly choked a woman. Christopher Lee Lewallen, 42, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart, is facing one count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and one count of battery (moderate bodily injury), a Level 6 felony. According...
Fox 59
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
WTHR
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
WANE-TV
Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple is accused of using access to elderly people’s checking accounts to bilk them out of more than $18,000 – most of which was spent on Door Dash orders. Allen County Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Eleza L. Rodriguez and 23-year-old...
WANE-TV
Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WRTV
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
wfft.com
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
Daily Standard
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. Anil (no last name provided), 25, Fresno, California, is being held at the...
Daily Advocate
Indiana man arraigned in Common Pleas Court
GREENVILLE — Indiana man arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Anthony D. Jackson, 44, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a six count incitement: count one of assault, felony of the fourth degree, count two of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, count three of physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree, count four of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, count five of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of theft, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
