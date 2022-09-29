Read full article on original website
Lenny Swenson
CENTER HARBOR — Lenny Swenson’s robust and lively spirit brought smiles to all who knew him. He was a jolly rascal who unconditionally loved his family and they adored him back. Len was born and raised in Waltham Massachusetts, attending Waltham High School and Newton Junior College. He was a tinkerer and prankster who often got into unintentional trouble due to his inquisitiveness.
Robert A. Martinez, 63
NORTHFIELD — Robert Andrew Martinez of Northfield, passed away September 16, 2022, in San Diego, California. He was a loving brother, father and grandfather, and worked at Hannaford’s in Franklin. He loved to watch football.
Carol Pierce: Laconia must remain a welcoming, inclusive community for all
Use of the Nazi swastika in today’s climate means only one thing: a reminder of the Nazi government and what it has come to stand for today, anti-Semitism and race hatred. To have such signage used multiple times at the Laconia Public Library and Opechee Park, which represent open-community places where all are welcome, makes it a conscious message of malevolence. One can’t help but to note that the desecration was made in a way that was as permanent as possible.
The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia
LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
Public invited to celebrate an international moon event
BELMONT — Members of the public are invited to join the Belmont HS Astronomy Club for "International Observe the Moon Night" on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. The free event will be held at Bryant Field, Rte 106 (weather permitting). "International Observe the Moon Night" is...
Tim Joubert is ready to become Laconia's next Fire Chief
NORTHFIELD — Tim Joubert, deputy fire chief of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department, will become Laconia’s new fire chief Oct. 24. The city’s current chief, Kirk Beattie, starts a new role as city manager Monday. Joubert has been with his current department for 15 years, and says he’s ready for the new challenge of helming the Laconia station.
Mark Hampton: It's time to vote for enlightened candidates who think for themselves
For Loudon and Canterbury voters, it's time to say "enough," time to replace our current legislators who care little for women's rights, public education and climate change. It's time to elect moderate to progressive candidates, compassionate folks who are able to think for themselves and not follow the right-wing/Free State playbook. It's time for Loudon and Canterbury Democrats, independents and enlightened Republicans to vote Nov. 8 all the way down the ballot to support Ruth Heath, Ellen Scarponi and David Nesbitt for the Legislature, as well as Christine Tappin for the Senate.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 89 service calls between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
