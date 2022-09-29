Use of the Nazi swastika in today’s climate means only one thing: a reminder of the Nazi government and what it has come to stand for today, anti-Semitism and race hatred. To have such signage used multiple times at the Laconia Public Library and Opechee Park, which represent open-community places where all are welcome, makes it a conscious message of malevolence. One can’t help but to note that the desecration was made in a way that was as permanent as possible.

