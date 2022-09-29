ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Locally stationed Air Force Officer honored in class of Ten Outstanding Young Americans

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio College gets certified with the 'Seal of Excelencia'

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College has been certified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for 2022. This National Certification is awarded to institutions for service to Latino students, demonstrated through data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. The interim president of SAC Doctor Francisco Solis says they are deeply...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
SCHERTZ, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
news4sanantonio.com

AccessAbility Fest at Hemisfair

October is Texas Disability Awareness Month. According to the American Community Survey, 1 in 7 San Antonio residents live with a disability. We're sitting down with Lisa Santoyo from disABILITYsa and 2018 Fiesta Especial King Tommy Flores to talk about the Abilitystrong Parade happening this weekend, and their mission to end the stigma around disability.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'

SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest

A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest opens this Saturday with a celebration of all things literary and arts. It's all happening at Boerne's iconic downtown main plaza. Joining us to tell us all about it is Caren Creech and author Carmen Tafolla.
BOERNE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Bill Clinton
news4sanantonio.com

GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Young Americans#The U S Junior Chamber#The San Antonio Food Bank
news4sanantonio.com

Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
news4sanantonio.com

Money Wise Wednesday

Investing in your future can set you up for success when you have a team behind you every step of the way. In today's "Money Wise Wednesday," Davidson Capital Management has some tips on rules when it comes to investing. Take a look for some advice from an expert!. Davidson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gubernatorial candidates, Abbott and O'Rourke, face off in debate

EDINBURG, Texas - A war of words on the debate stage Friday night as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faced off against the man who wants his job, Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Friday's first and only debate lasted about an hour, where the governor and his opponent debated everything from gun control and abortion to border security and education.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy