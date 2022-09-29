Locally stationed Air Force Officer honored in class of Ten Outstanding Young Americans

Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio College gets certified with the 'Seal of Excelencia'
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College has been certified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for 2022. This National Certification is awarded to institutions for service to Latino students, demonstrated through data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. The interim president of SAC Doctor Francisco Solis says they are deeply...
news4sanantonio.com
Our Lady of the Lake hosts Purple Run for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the most recent statistics show, from 2019 to 2020, there was a 23 percent increase in Domestic Violence-related murders in Texas. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, Our Lady of the Lake is hosting the 10th annual Purple...
news4sanantonio.com
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
news4sanantonio.com
AccessAbility Fest at Hemisfair
October is Texas Disability Awareness Month. According to the American Community Survey, 1 in 7 San Antonio residents live with a disability. We're sitting down with Lisa Santoyo from disABILITYsa and 2018 Fiesta Especial King Tommy Flores to talk about the Abilitystrong Parade happening this weekend, and their mission to end the stigma around disability.
news4sanantonio.com
Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'
SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
news4sanantonio.com
A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest
A new chapter of the Boerne Book & Arts Fest opens this Saturday with a celebration of all things literary and arts. It's all happening at Boerne's iconic downtown main plaza. Joining us to tell us all about it is Caren Creech and author Carmen Tafolla.
news4sanantonio.com
BABY BOOM: 2 sets of triplets born within 24 hours at New Braunfels hospital
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Naturally, triplets occur in about 1 in 10,000 births. Well, a New Braunfels hospital bucked the odds. Officials at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels confirmed that two sets of triplets were born this week amid a record-setting month for baby deliveries. Resolute Health Hospital officials...
news4sanantonio.com
GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
news4sanantonio.com
NO CHILD SOLD: Truck drivers being trained to spot human trafficking at truck stops
SAN ANTONIO - Truck stops across the country have become a popular place for traffickers to bring their victims. In our partnership with Ransomed Life's "No Child Sold" campaign, this month we are highlighting one organization that's fighting back. They're teaching truck drivers to be the eyes and ears on...
news4sanantonio.com
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
news4sanantonio.com
Howl-O-Scream at Sea World
If you're looking for frights and fun this Halloween, Sea World San Antonio has you covered.
news4sanantonio.com
Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
news4sanantonio.com
Name your own adoption fee at 'Empty the Shelters' beginning October 1st
SAN ANTONIO – The Empty the Shelters adoption event presented by the Animal Defense League and the Bissell Pet Foundation takes place on Oct. 1. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, helping more than 118,000 pets find their forever home. The event will...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot at moving vehicle, leaving one woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say that a man and a woman were driving away in their...
news4sanantonio.com
Money Wise Wednesday
Investing in your future can set you up for success when you have a team behind you every step of the way. In today's "Money Wise Wednesday," Davidson Capital Management has some tips on rules when it comes to investing. Take a look for some advice from an expert!. Davidson...
news4sanantonio.com
Gubernatorial candidates, Abbott and O'Rourke, face off in debate
EDINBURG, Texas - A war of words on the debate stage Friday night as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott faced off against the man who wants his job, Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Friday's first and only debate lasted about an hour, where the governor and his opponent debated everything from gun control and abortion to border security and education.
news4sanantonio.com
Clerk turns tables on robber, shoots and kills suspect at North Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO - A gas station clerk shot and killed a man who tried to rob him late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Circle K off San Pedro Avenue near McCarty Road on the North Side. Police said a man walked in the store, got...
