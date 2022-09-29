Locally stationed Air Force Officer honored in class of Ten Outstanding Young Americans

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO