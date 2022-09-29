Renovated 2 BD 2 BA - Erie Courtyard is in a great location near the desirable Hyde Park Square. You are within minutes of shops and restaurants. Your new home is in a secure building and includes a one car garage. Enjoy bright rooms, huge closets, renovated kitchens and all the modern amenities you might want. In addition to our incredible location our recently renovated community is also pet friendly! Contacts us today for a tour of your new home.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO