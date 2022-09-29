Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lovelandmagazine.com
Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
WLWT 5
CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area
CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
linknky.com
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati business ordered to pay a $550,000 fine for illegal dumping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites – and whose dumping may have polluted the Little Miami River – has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.
Fox 19
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
Hamilton County plans to spend $1M on repair assistance program for seniors
So far, the utility and repair assistance program completed repairs for 1,375 people, 229 homes with 64 projects pending, according to the Council on Aging. The average repair cost is $3,410.
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
thexunewswire.com
3201 Erie Ave
Renovated 2 BD 2 BA - Erie Courtyard is in a great location near the desirable Hyde Park Square. You are within minutes of shops and restaurants. Your new home is in a secure building and includes a one car garage. Enjoy bright rooms, huge closets, renovated kitchens and all the modern amenities you might want. In addition to our incredible location our recently renovated community is also pet friendly! Contacts us today for a tour of your new home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Auto service company plans $8 million expansion in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Automotive Service Products Inc., a wholesale supplier of forms, supplies and printing needed by the automotive industry, will create 25 jobs and invest $8 million at a new facility in Union in Boone County. The company employs 35 today in Kentucky, so its workforce will...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton bar owner says city's new smoking ban unfairly targets her business
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city is taking a hard stance against smoking in enclosed public places and work spaces. Dayton is joining the list of other Kentucky communities that have enacted comprehensive smoke-free ordinances. What You Need To Know. The city of Dayton became the 42nd Kentucky...
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a bid of $36,425 to put towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about he need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after fire burns through roof of Mt. Lookout home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was taken to the UC Medical Center after a fire burned through the roof of a house in Mt. Lookout Saturday, according to Michael Washington with the Cincinnati Fire Department. The fire department was dispatched to the 2-alarm fire in the 3700 block of Windisch...
Fox 19
Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company. David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police. The semi was backing up to...
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
Comments / 0