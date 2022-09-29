ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Pickleball Excellence in North Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States is the sport of pickleball. Even though it was named the state sport of Washington in April, the pinnacle of the sport right now can be found in Hayden, Idaho. The number one ranked men's singles...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Iran Freedom Rally takes place in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many people rallied in solidarity with Iranian protestors in Spokane and across the country Saturday morning. Protests in Iran have been going on for the past few days after a 22-year-old woman died in police custody. Iranian police say she allegedly wore her hijab incorrectly. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was held by Iranian morality police for a...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane fall events happening this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s. Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend....
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Washington elections officials do double duty this fall

County auditors seeking re-election in the Northwest are doing double duty this campaign season. Besides working to convince voters to give them another term in office, they’re also doing public education to convince people that the system isn’t rigged. For example, on October 4, Spokane County Auditor Vicky...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don't have to be on Tiktok...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill lawsuit illustrates baseless fears of transitional housing

Spokane’s West Hills neighborhood residents are up in arms over Catholic Charities Eastern Washington’s (CCEW) plan to purchase and convert the Quality Inn on Sunset Highway into a homeless supportive housing project called the “Catalyst Project.”. While this distaste towards our unhoused neighbors is a common sentiment,...
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SPOKANE, WA

