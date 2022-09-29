Read full article on original website
Montgomery County and Levitt Pavilion to host pop-up concert in Dayton
Montgomery County is partnering with Levitt Pavilion to host a pop-up concert at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center today 3 p.m. according to their social media page. This event is part of a community pop-up concert program powered by PNC and Kettering Health, Levitt Connect, the post said. To...
19th annual Chocolate Festival kicks off in Dayton this weekend
DAYTON — The annual Chocolate Festival will kick off at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m. at the location off of Infirmary Road in Dayton, according to a Facebook post. >>Pumpkin spice latte ring: Jeweler offers...
45th Potato Festival to be held in Spring Valley this weekend
“Super Spud” Spring Valley Potato Festival comes to downtown Spring Valley this weekend, according to a media release. Festival goers can expect many items that feature potatoes such as their famous potato candy, potato chip cookies, potato soup and much more, the release said. On top of kids games...
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
First Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience since 2019 ‘feels amazing’
Second day of MetroParks’ event ends Sunday at 4 p.m. The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience returned this weekend at Eastwood MetroPark with a 12-hour endurance run, live music, a dog competition and more. The two-day event concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. The last event was held in 2019 and...
Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’
Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park
Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
Ludlow Creek celebrates release of new album
After nearly a decade of playing southern rock covers with a smattering of originals, the members of Southbound decided to focus on their own songs. The group, rebranded as Ludlow Creek, celebrates the release of its new album, “Finding Our Way Back,” at Tipp Roller Mill in Tipp City on Saturday, Oct. 8.
EBT purchases to be matched due to program launched by Gem City Market
DAYTON — Gem City Market will be helping its customers by providing a 50% donation match on EBT eligible purchases starting today, according to a press release. >>RELATED: Hunger Project partners with Gem City Market, Catholic Social Services to help feed those in need. This means if a customer...
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
Christmas Tree needed for University of Dayton
Here’s nice news: Christmas on Campus, an annual project organized by University of Dayton students, is back in business!. The last “completely normal” event was held in December 2019. “During the pandemic, the celebration continued but in a slightly different way,” explains Caitlin Walsh, a senior at the University of Dayton and member of the Decorations Committee. “In 2020 the committee worked with UD students to create small activities to send to the schools as well as writing a children’s book centered around Christmas.”
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Businesswoman to be recognized for service to others
Jenell Ross to be honored at Centerville-Washington Foundation Founder Event. When Jenell Ross of Centerville was growing up, she was surrounded by cars. Her father, Robert P. Ross, Sr. was chosen to participate in General Motors’ first Minority Dealer Academy in 1974 and was approved to own an automobile dealer after graduating. He ended up being the first African American to own an International Harvester franchise and a Mercedes-Benz dealer.
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
GET ACTIVE: Fun and fitness for furry friends and their families
Bahati & Frey’s Place offers health and wellness opportunities for puppies and their people alike. The dog daycare, enrichment and training center hosts a variety of events from pack walks to Zumba and “Yappy Hours” to family movie nights at the 8,800-square-foot Dayton facility. Owner Maria Ochs, who has worked in shelters including SICSA, is focused on keeping dogs and their families happy together.
Historic Hyde Park Home Adapts To The Times
See inside this Handasyde Court estate with country club views and a proud history. The post Historic Hyde Park Home Adapts To The Times appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Montgomery County offering $60,000 to help artists
Montgomery County is offering $60,000 in grant funding to help local artists create new works and develop their skills. Grants are worth up to $3,000 as part of the Artist Opportunity Grant program. Funded projects must take place between March 1 and Feb. 29, 2024. Professional development opportunities includes residencies, apprenticeships and skill-building workshops.
