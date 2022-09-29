ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration. Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’. According to the fairgrounds, the event […]
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
dayton.com

First Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience since 2019 ‘feels amazing’

Second day of MetroParks’ event ends Sunday at 4 p.m. The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience returned this weekend at Eastwood MetroPark with a 12-hour endurance run, live music, a dog competition and more. The two-day event concludes Sunday at 4 p.m. The last event was held in 2019 and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bing Davis: A lifetime of ‘reaching back’

Well-known artist will receive the Citizen Legion of Honor Award Thursday. He’s always been guided by his mother’s advice and quotes it frequently:. “The people you’ll see on your way up, you’ll see on your way down.”. “If you walk with your nose in the air,...
DAYTON, OH
Delaware Gazette

Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park

Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
POWELL, OH
dayton.com

Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
DAYTON, OH
Madison Beer
Natalie Jones
dayton.com

Ludlow Creek celebrates release of new album

After nearly a decade of playing southern rock covers with a smattering of originals, the members of Southbound decided to focus on their own songs. The group, rebranded as Ludlow Creek, celebrates the release of its new album, “Finding Our Way Back,” at Tipp Roller Mill in Tipp City on Saturday, Oct. 8.
TIPP CITY, OH
linknky.com

Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park

Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
#Local Life#Beer Pong#Localevent#Beer Garden#Oktoberfest#Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#German#Dayton Com#Black Forest#Bavarian#The Dayton Beer Company
dayton.com

Christmas Tree needed for University of Dayton

Here’s nice news: Christmas on Campus, an annual project organized by University of Dayton students, is back in business!. The last “completely normal” event was held in December 2019. “During the pandemic, the celebration continued but in a slightly different way,” explains Caitlin Walsh, a senior at the University of Dayton and member of the Decorations Committee. “In 2020 the committee worked with UD students to create small activities to send to the schools as well as writing a children’s book centered around Christmas.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Businesswoman to be recognized for service to others

Jenell Ross to be honored at Centerville-Washington Foundation Founder Event. When Jenell Ross of Centerville was growing up, she was surrounded by cars. Her father, Robert P. Ross, Sr. was chosen to participate in General Motors’ first Minority Dealer Academy in 1974 and was approved to own an automobile dealer after graduating. He ended up being the first African American to own an International Harvester franchise and a Mercedes-Benz dealer.
CENTERVILLE, IN
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

GET ACTIVE: Fun and fitness for furry friends and their families

Bahati & Frey’s Place offers health and wellness opportunities for puppies and their people alike. The dog daycare, enrichment and training center hosts a variety of events from pack walks to Zumba and “Yappy Hours” to family movie nights at the 8,800-square-foot Dayton facility. Owner Maria Ochs, who has worked in shelters including SICSA, is focused on keeping dogs and their families happy together.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Montgomery County offering $60,000 to help artists

Montgomery County is offering $60,000 in grant funding to help local artists create new works and develop their skills. Grants are worth up to $3,000 as part of the Artist Opportunity Grant program. Funded projects must take place between March 1 and Feb. 29, 2024. Professional development opportunities includes residencies, apprenticeships and skill-building workshops.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

