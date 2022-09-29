ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US sanctions traders of Iranian oil as nuclear talks stall

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqYc2_0iFX83Xe00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of firms it says have played a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil.

The State Department designated two Chinese companies, and Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control hit a network of companies based in Hong Kong, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as administration officials try to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Sanctions were imposed in July on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

“So long as Iran refuses a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will continue to enforce its sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products," said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

The administration uses an August 2018 executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump as its authority to impose the sanctions.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working to renew the nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018. The agreement placed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, which Iran insists it never received.

In addition, the U.S. has taken steps to punish Iran's government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained this month by the morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country, and the government responded with a fierce crackdown. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on the morality police and the leaders of other Iranian law enforcement agencies, denying them access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week.
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. Several female demonstrators chopped off chunks of their hair and tossed them into the air as a gesture of liberation.
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON — (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. "shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein's Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
SOCCER
The Independent

Trump staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden in White House air conditioner, Haberman book reveals

A new book will soon reveal how a Donald Trump staffer stuffed pictures of Hunter Biden into the White House air conditioning unit when the former president was transitioning out of office.According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man, which traces the political journey of Mr Trump, an employee who worked for the then-Presidential Office Director John McEntee stuffed pictures of Joe Biden’s son in the AC unit, breaking it in the process.The book by Ms Haberman is set to be released on Tuesday and reports, among other things, how Mr Trump and his staff took...
POTUS
WSB Radio

Yemen's warring sides fail to extend UN-backed truce

SANAA, Yemen — (AP) — Yemen's warring sides have failed to reach an agreement to extend a nationwide cease-fire, the U.N. said Sunday, endangering the longest lull in fighting since the country's bloody civil war began. In a statement, the U.N.’s envoy to Yemen called on all sides...
WORLD
WSB Radio

Mediator: Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader has offered his resignation as long as his security and other conditions were met, and the new junta leader who overthrew him has accepted the deal, religious leaders mediating the West African nation's latest political crisis said Sunday.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WSB Radio

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Brazil counting votes in historic race of Lula vs. Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil's electoral authority was tallying votes Sunday night in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic. The headline measure for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#Iran Nuclear Deal#Stall#Iranian#The State Department#Chinese#Treasury
Reuters

European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European telecoms providers are set to win their decade-long fight to make Big Tech pay for network costs, thanks to sympathetic EU regulators and the bloc's efforts to rein in U.S. tech giants, according to industry and regulatory sources, in the EU's strongest move yet to set a global standard.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Exit poll: Center-right GERB party will win Bulgarian vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WSB Radio

Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, though change unlikely

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Reformists who ran on fighting corruption and clientelism in public office appeared set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections Sunday that could give them greater sway over the direction of the country which has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 sectarian war and remains divided along ethnic lines.
ELECTIONS
WSB Radio

Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Shortly after polls closed in Bosnia’s general election on Sunday, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Haiti reports cholera deaths for first time in 3 years

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti’s government on Sunday announced that at least eight people have died from cholera, raising concerns about a potentially fast-spreading scenario and reviving memories of an epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people a decade ago. The cases - the first cholera deaths...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy