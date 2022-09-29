Read full article on original website
Recruits react to Clemson's big win over NC State
After Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s (...)
What we learned as Fields, offense go silent in loss vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants gave the Bears every opportunity to leave MetLife Stadium at 3-1. But the Bears just wouldn't take it. Justin Fields looked better a week after his debacle against the Houston Texans, but the Bears failed to find the end zone and ultimately fell 20-12.
NC State HC Dave Doeren discusses loss at Clemson
NC State football coach Dave Doeren spoke with members of the media following the Wolfpack's 30-20 loss at Clemson.
Kenny Pickett replaced ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky
Kenny Pickett did to Mitch Trubisky what Trubisky once did to Mike Glennon in 2017. Pickett replaced ex-Chicago Bear Trubisky after halftime of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game. Trubisky is serving as the bridge quarterback for Pickett's development, even though he had a real shot to become the team's starter.
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked
J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Why Eberflus thought pass game improved vs. Giants
The Bears passing continued its ugly start to the season against the Giants in Week 4. Justin Fields only completed 50% of his passes for 174 yards and no touchdowns. The offensive line allowed consistent pressure, and Fields was sacked five times and hit nine times. There were drops. Darnell Mooney ended as the only wide receiver to catch a pass. And yet, Matt Eberflus said he thought the passing attack improved on Sunday.
Velus will let muff 'sit and hurt,' 'motivate him' for next time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Velus Jones Jr. had been visualizing this moment since the Bears drafted him in the third round in April. He had seen himself making a game-changing play to put the Bears in a position to win. It felt like his moment, the one he had...
ESPN
Clemson DT Bryan Bresee out vs. NC State due to non-football medical issue
Clemson star defensive tackle will not play against No. 10 NC State on Saturday night. Bresee is missing the game because of a non-football medical issue that required bloodwork and observation this week. He received good news medically late in the week, and he's not expected to miss extended time.
Why are players, coaches wearing decals of different flags in the NFL this week?
For the first time in NFL history, players, coaches and executives alike were invited to wear a decal of a different country or territory’s flag to “celebrate the growing number of nationalities and cultures that make up the fabric of the League.”. This initiative -- set to run...
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol
Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability. "The NFL...
3 keys for Bears to beat Giants + score prediction
At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.
Eberflus defends decision to punt on fourth and short
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears failed to convert a first down and were left with a 4th & 2 situation with three minutes to go in the game. The Bears were near midfield, down eight points and had minimal time left on their hands. But, head coach Matt...
Giants left without QB vs. Bears after Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor both injured
Saquon Barkley went under center for the New York Giants on Sunday. Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants’ quarterback room took a major hit as both starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor left the game against the Chicago Bears with injuries. With few options, Giants head...
Whitehair ruled out of Bears game with knee injury
Chicago Bears left guard Cody Whitehair will not return to Sunday's game against the Giants after injuring his knee. Whitehair left the game in the second quarter. He walked off the field under his power and was evaluated in the blue medical tent. First-year Bear, Lucas Patrick, took over for...
Bears see Fields making progress, hope production comes next
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable
The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game
The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. Unfortunately, the Vikings won the game after Saints kicker Will Lutz missed a "double-doink" kick to lose...
NBC Sports Chicago
