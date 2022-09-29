At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO