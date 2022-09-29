ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Pickett replaced ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett did to Mitch Trubisky what Trubisky once did to Mike Glennon in 2017. Pickett replaced ex-Chicago Bear Trubisky after halftime of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Jets game. Trubisky is serving as the bridge quarterback for Pickett's development, even though he had a real shot to become the team's starter.
