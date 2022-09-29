Two bills signed into law this week are designed to address the state's desperate need for more housing. California’s governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills into law that incentivize developers to convert commercial buildings into much-needed housing. As first reported by The Los Angeles Times, the two bills, Senate Bill 6 and Assembly Bill 2011, are designed to make the approvals process more streamlined for developers interested in turning vacant or defunct commercial properties into residential communities.

