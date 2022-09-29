ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Edward Vande Griend, 88, formerly of Boyden

CANTON, SD—Edward Vande Griend, 88, Canton, SD, formerly of Boyden and Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Center in Canton, SD. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Hull.
LaVonne Pomrenke, 83, Sibley

SIBLEY—LaVonne Lea Pomrenke, 83, Sibley, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Vos: Children Memorialized

Many years ago, I came across a tiny cemetery somewhere north and east of Primghar, but I did not remember exactly where it was. Recently I found some articles in the Sheldon Prairie Museum about this cemetery and the names of the children who were buried there. Since I had...
Osceola, Sibley send off sesquicentennial

SIBLEY—All good things must come to an end, including the sesquicentennial celebration period which closed at a program held Sunday, Sept. 25, on the lawn of the Osceola County Courthouse in Sibley. The event capped off a 150-day window of activities to commemorate this milestone anniversary for Osceola County,...
V. Starr Ferraro, 99, Inwood, formerly of Larchwood

LARCHWOOD—V. Starr Ferraro, 99, Inwood, formerly of Larchwood, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Fellowship Village in Inwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Larchwood.
Three crews extinguish Hull Casey's fire

HULL—There was a lot of smoke but no injuries during a fire at the Casey’s General Store in Hull the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hull Fire Department was called out to the blaze at about 7 a.m. and requested backup from the Rock Valley and Sioux Center fire departments. The latter agency brought its aerial fire truck.
Ernst talks drugs with area law officials

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
Lincoln actor talks history at OC library

ORANGE CITY—Actor Kevin Wood took about 15 people on a journey hundreds of years back through U.S. history during a presidential presentation “A New Birth of Freedom,” on Sept. 19 at the Orange City Public Library. Wood never broke character as he recounted the life story of...
Franken, Melton, more meet in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A six-pack of Democrats dined on confections and confidence while on some of the most GOP-friendly turf in the state. “This is a county that truly I am so very proud of, and this is our future,” said U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken. More than 100 people...
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
Boyden motorist arrested for marijuana

BOYDEN—A 30-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on a charge of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Oscar Gonzalez Arcos stemmed from the stop of a 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood for swerving while driving on Highway 18 about a mile west of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
