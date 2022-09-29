ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

WIBW

ESU mourns loss of retired professor

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Washburn community celebrates Dr. Jerry Farley at retirement ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn community gathered at the Washburn memorial union to recognize and celebrate the legacy and career of Dr. Jerry Farley’s 25 years as Washburn’s president. Big names were also in attendance for the ceremony. Topeka mayor Mike Padilla and Attorney General Derek Schmidt...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka churches hold “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event was held at Evergy Plaza on Sunday, Oct 2. This event is to help celebrate world communication Sunday. Many organizations came together to organize this event, including the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Middle school project celebrates local Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to celebrate heroes and role models who are Hispanic. A Robinson Middle School class started a project that focuses on the life of the student’s selected hero. Each student wrote about a hero they admire, created a poster board, and presented their report at the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Highland Park music building evacuated, smoke found

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The music building at Highland Park High School was evacuated Friday as smoke was found in the building. The Topeka Fire Department was called to the school around noon, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. USD 501 sent this message to families, ensuring their students’ safety: Dear Highland Park High Families: As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Topeka Ks

Topeka is the seat of governance for the state of Kansas and is the state’s capital city. Topeka is not the largest city in the state, but it is perhaps its most significant, both culturally and historically, as it was in Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education case changed the course of history by ending racial segregation in the US public school system during the 20th century.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Junction City para to compete on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Storyland traveling exhibit makes way to Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit in Topeka lets kids walk right into their favorite stories!. Storyland, a traveling story-time exhibit, has parked itself in the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. The exhibit features interactive shows and displays for seven childhood favorites, including If You Give A Mouse a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Great Overland Station hosts model train show and swap meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be hosting The Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet this weekend. The hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The train show will be held...
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest

Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Multiple structure fires close down part of SW 93rd Street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple structure fires closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka on Saturday afternoon. Dispatch said the call came in around 2:00 pm, Saturday afternoon, which prompted authorities to close down SW 93rd St. between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road around 3:48 pm. There is still no word whether or not the road has been reopened.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka police search for information into shooting that injured one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for information about a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials were called to the 3000 block of SE Powell with reports of a shooting. When...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One dead in Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 24-30

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: KADO, TIFFI ANN SHURRIE; 28; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME:...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS

