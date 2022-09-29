Read full article on original website
WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
WIBW
Washburn community celebrates Dr. Jerry Farley at retirement ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn community gathered at the Washburn memorial union to recognize and celebrate the legacy and career of Dr. Jerry Farley’s 25 years as Washburn’s president. Big names were also in attendance for the ceremony. Topeka mayor Mike Padilla and Attorney General Derek Schmidt...
WIBW
Topeka churches hold “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event was held at Evergy Plaza on Sunday, Oct 2. This event is to help celebrate world communication Sunday. Many organizations came together to organize this event, including the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and...
WIBW
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
WIBW
Middle school project celebrates local Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to celebrate heroes and role models who are Hispanic. A Robinson Middle School class started a project that focuses on the life of the student’s selected hero. Each student wrote about a hero they admire, created a poster board, and presented their report at the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.
Highland Park music building evacuated, smoke found
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The music building at Highland Park High School was evacuated Friday as smoke was found in the building. The Topeka Fire Department was called to the school around noon, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. USD 501 sent this message to families, ensuring their students’ safety: Dear Highland Park High Families: As a […]
KAKE TV
Emporia State University suspends some programs and employees, adds to other departments
EMPORIA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students, faculty and staff at Emporia State University should now know if they are affected by a recent decision to suspend certain employees and programs. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson told KAKE News Friday that Emporia State let 33 faculty and staff members go after...
WIBW
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Topeka Ks
Topeka is the seat of governance for the state of Kansas and is the state’s capital city. Topeka is not the largest city in the state, but it is perhaps its most significant, both culturally and historically, as it was in Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education case changed the course of history by ending racial segregation in the US public school system during the 20th century.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
WIBW
Storyland traveling exhibit makes way to Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit in Topeka lets kids walk right into their favorite stories!. Storyland, a traveling story-time exhibit, has parked itself in the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. The exhibit features interactive shows and displays for seven childhood favorites, including If You Give A Mouse a...
WIBW
Great Overland Station hosts model train show and swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be hosting The Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet this weekend. The hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The train show will be held...
1350kman.com
Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest
Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
WIBW
Multiple structure fires close down part of SW 93rd Street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple structure fires closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka on Saturday afternoon. Dispatch said the call came in around 2:00 pm, Saturday afternoon, which prompted authorities to close down SW 93rd St. between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road around 3:48 pm. There is still no word whether or not the road has been reopened.
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
WIBW
Topeka police search for information into shooting that injured one
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for information about a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, officials were called to the 3000 block of SE Powell with reports of a shooting. When...
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: KADO, TIFFI ANN SHURRIE; 28; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME:...
