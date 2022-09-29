ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Roll Call Online

9/11 victims bill passes House in last pre-election vote

The House passed legislation Friday that would give as much as $3 billion in payments to thousands of spouses and children of victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks who were left out of previous compensation rounds. The bill passed overwhelmingly, 400-31, in the last vote before lawmakers headed for...
Roll Call Online

Daze of our lives — Congressional Hits and Misses

From President Joe Biden looking for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski at the White House Hunger Conference to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer mixing up a judicial confirmation with the passage of the CR, confusion abounds in this week’s Hits and Misses. Other highlights include Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joking about Senate mobility, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharing some personal information with the House Oversight panel, Sen. Bernie Sanders talking memes with Seth Meyers, and more.
Roll Call Online

Photos of the week ending September 30, 2022

Government shutdown fears were calmed this week as Congress played its annual kick-the-funding-can-down-the-road game before lawmakers headed out of town to campaign to save their jobs. Meanwhile the new Harry S. Truman statue arrived in the Capitol Rotunda, thereby demoting Alexander Hamilton down a floor.
Roll Call Online

Mind games: Trump, Biden keep letting us inside their heads

It is difficult to truly get inside the minds of politicians. Yet, the two men most likely to take the presidential oath of office in January 2025 keep offering us telling glances. Voters might want to look away. So far, neither image is exactly inspiring. Donald Trump’s presidency has most...
Roll Call Online

Capitol Lens | Scooter commuter

Utah Rep. Blake Moore rides his Vespa scooter away from the Capitol on Friday after the House finished its legislative business, including passing a temporary continuing resolution to fund the government through mid-December. The chamber is now in recess for midterm campaigning and will be back in session on Nov. 14.
