Black Friday 4K projector deals 2022: what we can expect this year

The Black Friday 4K projector deals are the perfect time to get something premium for less. While the cost of projectors, on the whole, has slid noticeably in the past few years, those units that are placed at the top end of the spectrum, offering all the bells and whistles that come with a glorious 4K resolution do hold higher price tags. However, this is not the case for a few glorious weeks every winter when even these aren't immune to price cuts. In fact, some of these 4K beasts make up some of the best of the wider Black Friday projector deals .

Those few weeks that cover the Black Friday 4K projector makes up the ideal time to strike: many premium products you've had your eye on will come right down in price, and we may even see 4K beasts basically shift price categories entirely.

We keep a close eye on those that sit across our best 4K projector and best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X guides as these are the ones that we ourselves will be most excited to follow ourselves. And with the gaming projector market growing loads in the past year, Black Friday 2022 is going to be prime time for snapping a specced-out beast up.

Black Friday 4K projector deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday 4K projector deals start?

The Black Friday 4K projector deals will start earlier than the big day itself - as we are all accustomed to now. While the big day itself is on Friday, November 25 - the Friday after Thanksgiving - we can always rely on the big retailers going live early with their deals to try and out do each other and vie for our money. We always say to be watchful from mid-October onwards, and then very much ready to pull the trigger at the beginning of November if something pops up then.

Where will the best Black Friday 4K projector deals be?

As ever, it's the big boys in the retail and e-tail (sorry) games that you'll want to keep an eye on now and during the month of November - these will have the best Black Friday 4K projector deals.

US:

Amazon: always the starting point for a tech search

Best Buy: well-stocked, and often price matches

Samsung: go straight to the makers of the Premiere 4K projectors

Newegg: decent stock and will have good deals when the time comes

Walmart: a good selection, and has bricks and mortar stores to visit

UK:

Amazon: regular discounts and speedy delivery

Samsung: go direct and check out the Premiere from the maker itself

Very: a smaller selection, but always worth a look at this retailer

Currys: a reliable seller, and one with a decent range of stock

Box: an underrated tech retailer but always worth a look

Black Friday 4K projector deals: what we expect to see

Projectors in the 4K realm are, indeed, some of the most expensive by default. It's no accident that we're seeing the same price differences in projectors as we were once used to in TVs: the higher the resolution the more money you need to spend. And while that's still the case, generally, the tech is getting more affordable. The fact remains that the Black Friday 4K projector deals are the best placed to get the most for your money, year in, year out.

We will be seeing some great 4K models from the top table drop to record low prices this year, and offer immense bang for buck value. The likes of Epson, BenQ, ViewSonic, and Optoma will all get in on the act with their most premium models having their time in the deals sun.

One range in particular that we're keeping a close eye on, however, is the Premiere range from Samsung. These models caused a wave when they first came out in late 2020 by being able to throw a full 4K picture from an incredibly short distance while maintaining their Samsung pedigree and premium quality.

This year's Black Friday 4K projector deals will be the first of such sales periods that the Premieres will have experienced, and while they will still be an Investment, the chances for lowest ever prices are strong. The LSP9T model - the top projector - has come down to nearly $5,000 once this year, in June, from its lofty $6,500 listing price and we'd put good money on seeing that price again - and perhaps one even lower...

Last year's best Black Friday 4K projector deals in the US

Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K Projector | $1,699 $1,499 at Amazon

Save $200 - This was the best deal we'd ever seen on this new and powerful little 4K projector. Our review from the previous September gave it four stars, so this was an easy first pick if you needed a bright and clear image for just about any space.



Samsung 120” The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector | $3,499.99 $2,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,000 - This discount was close to the best price we'd ever seen on this premium 4K projector, short of a very brief dip down to $2,288 just before the sales.



BenQ TK800M 4K Projector | $1,449 $1,260.99 at Amazon

Save $189 - This was a great price for this quality and level of projector. Not only because it's 4K, but because it's from BenQ and that pedigree shines through with the TK800M and enhanced the deal.



LG 4K UHD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector | $1,799.99 $1,443.07 at Walmart

Save $265 - The discount on this 4K projector from LG dropped it down to the best price we'd ever seen, and the first time its prices had ever dipped below the $1,400 mark.



Epson - Home Cinema 3800 4K 3LCD Projector | $1,699.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy had close to the lowest price we'd seen on this 4K projector from Epson - we'd seen it dip as low as $1,299.99 before, but that deal was months before the sales and didn't last very long.



Bomaker Polaris 4K Laser Projector | $3,199.99 $1,749.99 at Walmart

Save $1,450 - Given the fact that this upstart projector only hit the market earlier in the year, we were never going to do too much better than the $1,450 discount available we saw at Walmart.



Optoma UHD38 4K projector | $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon

Save $200 - While not quite its lowest-ever price, this was still an absolute belter of a deal. Optoma quality, a 4K image, and a handsome saving? Yes, please

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector | $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

The $200 discount you got via a coupon on Amazon on this highly rated 4K projector brought it down to one of the better prices we'd ever seen on the projector.



Last year's best Black Friday 4K projector deals in the UK

ViewSonic X10-4K UHD Short Throw projector | £1,299 £1,087 at Amazon

Save £112 - Picking this up for £112 off the standard price was one of the best Black Friday 4K projector deals we saw last year; not quite the best price we'd seen, but still a steep price cut.



LG CineBeam HU70LS Smart 4K Ultra HD projector | £1,453 £1,229 at Currys

Save £224 - The discount off the standard price for this 4K projector las year put it at very close to the best price we've ever seen - just £30 short, actually.



Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | £6,999 £4,999 at Samsung

Save £2,000 - This discount on the premium 4K projector from Samsung was a bit easier to stomach for such a unit, and for those waiting for a premium option to get its price hacked this was it.



EPSON EH-LS500B Android TV Edition 4K projector | £2,599 £2,398 at Amazon

Save $201 - Saving just over £200 on the standard price for this 4K projector was almost a lowest ever last year.



ViewSonic PX701-4K 4K projector | £899 £728 at Amazon

Save £171 - What was this? A quality 4K gaming projector from ViewSonic for less than £750? An absolute bargain of a deal from last year and one we hope to see again - if not on other 4K models.



