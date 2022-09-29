Dragon Age 4 won't require you to play the original trilogy

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is being developed with newcomers and lapsed fans in mind.

Today on September 29, developer BioWare published a brand new blog post, delving into the development of Dragon Age 4 . Chief among the topics were developers tackling how they'd balance the sequel to appeal to both long-standing fans, and new players alike.

Simply put, BioWare thinks Dreadwolf appeals to both audiences. Development has included conversations surrounding how to reward both new and returning fans alike, and BioWare is incredibly mindful of not leaving out players who aren't familiar with the world of Thedas.

Senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty said that given the gap between Dragon Age 3 and 4, "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been a balance of providing answers to long-standing questions for veteran fans while making a game that new players, or someone who only played [Inquisition] years ago, can also get into." That was echoed by narrative Ryan Cormier, who said that "it's a varied audience, and development for Dreadwolf has included conversations about how the team can simultaneously reward our returning fans and welcome new ones."

It's a relief, considering Dragon Age Inquisition will be nine years old next year in 2023, or a full decade old if BioWare's delayed sequel arrives in 2024. Considering we're also venturing back into the established world of Thedas, unlike Mass Effect charting new courses in each game, there's lots of storied ground for the new game to cover.

It's been a long time coming for Dragon Age 4 at this point, which only just had its full title of Dragon Age Dreadwolf revealed earlier this year in June. The sequel has reportedly even undergone a full-blown reboot at one point in development, ditching live-service elements after Anthem's flop , and pivoting back entirely to being a single-player narrative adventure. A report earlier this year claimed Dragon Age 4 would be launching next year in 2023 , with no plans for a remastered trilogy.

