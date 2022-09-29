Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls Defends Key Zone, Will The Give Up?
BNB price creates mixed feelings on the high timeframe as price forms a descending triangle on the daily chart while an ascending triangle forms on the weekly chart. BNB looks more stable as the price aims to flip the $340 resistance to set up a bullish sentiment. The price action...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Is Sitting On A Gun Powder, Will It Explode?
BTC price trades below key resistance as prices get rejected under daily EMA. BTC’s monthly candle closes with so many mixed feelings ahead of October. The price of BTC must close above $21,500 to renew bullish sentiments. The price action of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to toil with the emotions...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Community Predicts Polygon (MATIC) To Rise Nearly 20% By October 31
Members of the crypto community have cast their ballots, so to speak, and now we’ll find out whether or not their forecast was accurate. The consensus of the cryptocurrency market predicts a 20% increase in MATIC prices before the month ends, as reported by CoinMarketCap’s price prediction metrics.
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Marks Positive Movement When Major Coins Face Dumps
Quant (QNT), a top 100 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, has marked positive moves in the last few weeks. This is coming when major coins are facing dumps due to bearish market conditions. The token has stayed green for 4 weeks, gaining over 47.37% since its $95.1 price on September 1st. The...
cryptopotato.com
Activity Stagnates Post-Merge Ethereum, Sidechain on Losing Side
Layer 2 projects such as Optimism and Arbitrum have managed to outshine their sidechain counterparts. Ethereum pulled off a stunning technical upgrade that saw the popular blockchain transition to the proof-of-stake consensus model for processing transactions after six years of work. However, post-merge activity on layer-2 has dropped. According to...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K
Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,350
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH retested $1,255 and remains at a risk of more losses. Ethereum started another decline after it failed to clear the $1,375 zone. The price is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin
After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
NEWSBTC
Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?
The crypto market successfully bounced from support with major cryptocurrencies recording profits over today’s trading session, VeChain (VET) follows the general sentiment. The cryptocurrency has been able to preserve some of its gains from yesterday’s session and seems poised for further highs. At the time of writing, VeChain...
NEWSBTC
Why is Big Eyes Coin Considered a Better Investment Than Dogecoin and Stellar?
The strength and longevity of innovation depends on the issues it is targeted to address. The market era of most cryptocurrencies depends on vague ambition, developers’ greed to amass profits, and baseless economic missions. The dawn of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is bringing a new ray of hope for...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Could Slide Below Support Zone – No Demand For UNI This Week?
On Thursday, the $6.7 price range of Uniswap was rebuffed once again. The momentum has slowed on the shorter time frames, which is a bearish indicator for traders and investors. It’s possible that the recent decline in Bitcoin’s value is responsible for UNI’s lag. Statistics show that...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange outflows have spiked up recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Has Observed Deep Red Values In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, investors have withdrawn more than...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?
The XRP price has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. The coin registered over 10% growth in the past day. Over the last week, the coin brought in 10% appreciation as well. Overall, XRP bulls seemed to take control of the charts. The coin could slowly attempt to trade...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been in the clutch of the bears as it has shaved off as much as 30% in the past two weeks. Ethereum Classic price down 30% in the past two weeks. ETC’s downturn opens up opportunities for short-term positions. ETC has dropped below the $33.9...
NEWSBTC
Better Not Miss Uniglo.io (GLO) ICO As It Is Expected To Outperform Established Projects Like Eos (EOS) And Curve (CRV)
Don’t miss out on the Uniglo ICO as it is expected to outperform established projects like Eos and Curve. GLO’s ICO is currently underway and it is expected to be a success. It is a DeFi project focused on providing a platform for novice and professional investors to get exposure in the blockchain market.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Showing Potential Signs of an Upswing
Bitcoin and ether declined on Wednesday as economic data confirmed that the U.S. has technically entered a recession. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price recently fell 0.06% on moderate volume following Wednesday’s 1.8% increase. Prices fell sharply during the 12:00 UTC (8 a.m. ET) and 13:00 UTC (9 a.m. ET) time frames, coinciding with the announcement the U.S. economy contracted by 0.6% in the second quarter. Subsequent hours saw BTC regain ground.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
