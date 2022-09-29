AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Riverton Hawks take on the Auburn Trojans in our September 30 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...

AUBURN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO