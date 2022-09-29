Read full article on original website
FNR Week 6: Riverton at Auburn
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Riverton Hawks take on the Auburn Trojans in our September 30 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
Woman sentenced for attacking man with hammer on Christmas Day
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman will spend more than a year behind bars for attacking a man with a hammer. Kimiko L. Schultz, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for aggravated assault. She pleaded guilty to the charge on...
2 teens arrested for stealing pizza delivery driver's car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle. Decatur Police say it happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dennis Avenue. We're told that while the pizza delivery driver was walking to the front door to make the...
Residents worry for shopping center's future amid CVS closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — CVS closing on Monday is drawing concerns from residents living nearby. Thirteen of 19 retail spaces on the same strip as CVS in the Country Fair Shopping Center are vacant as well. Resident Angela Styles said most people living in the area are low-income families...
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
