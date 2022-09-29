Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
wdhn.com
HCSO: One dead after an argument gone wrong in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One is dead after an argument gone wrong in Henry County,. Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque. The barbeque was in the...
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
wdhn.com
DPD: Man charged with strangulation of significant other
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after an altercation with his significant other. On Thursday, Jose Jaime Zapatero Jr., 28, had a physical altercation with his significant other that involved strangulation. Zapatero was charged with domestic violence strangulation and is currently at the Houston County Jail with...
dothanpd.org
UPDATED: Identified (Help Identify Robbery Suspects)
UPDATE: Thanks to the assistance of our community, both suspect have been identified. On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
wdhn.com
Believed accidental fire in Dothan burns down a utility shed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A believed accidental fire in Dothan has burnt down a utility shed. When crews arrived at the 1600 block of South Alice Street in downtown Dothan, they found a utility shed fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say it took crews 10-15 minutes to completely...
WJHG-TV
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person,...
wtvy.com
Geneva man arrested for shining lasers at military helicopters
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 28, about a person with a handheld laser. Reports said someone was shining the laser at military helicopters from South County Road 9. Federal law prohibits shining light directly into the cockpit of an aircraft, as it...
wdhn.com
Community reacts to the fatal shooting of an Elba H.S. senior
As WDHN News first reported last night at ten, an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting earlier this week of an Elba high school senior. Tonight, a 21-year-old Elba man is facing murder and theft of property charges. The town’s mayor says the victim’s family and the entire community are hurting.
wdhn.com
HCSO: Urgent need for correctional officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says there is an urgent need for correction officers. It is looking for people to work in the Houston County Jail. Starting pay is $16.63 an hour, with a yearly pay increase. State and medical benefits will also...
wtvy.com
Suspect charged in death of Elba teen
elba-clipper.com
Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
wtvy.com
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
wdhn.com
Death investigation continues in Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Authorities may be closer to making an arrest, or arrests in the fatal shooting. of an Elba High School senior. On Sunday night, “Jordon Xavier Marek” crashed his Nissan SUV into the garage door of a home. on Sunset Avenue near the Elba Nursing home...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 28,2022
Alan Funderburk: Battery- domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota Jones, 30, Abbeville, Alabama: Driving while license suspended or revoked- third offense: Florida Highway Patrol. Alyssa Elmore, 26, Marianna, Florida: Trespassing occupied structure or conveyance: Marianna Police Department. Jason Rudd, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Marianna Police...
wtvy.com
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
wtvy.com
Teen dies after possible gunshot wound; car crash in Elba
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD. Upon arrival, an officer discovered the driver, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, suffered a possible gunshot wound.
dothanpd.org
Two Dothan Women Charged with Hindering Prosecution
In July of 2022, the Dothan Police Department began working a double murder investigation along with Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department. During the investigation, five individuals were identified as suspects. Two of those suspects; 32 year old Devante Williams, and 31 year old MacAuthur Hawkins, both of Dothan, are still being sought by the Dothan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals. Williams and Hawkins are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.
