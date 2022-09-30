ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

By Reegan Domagala
 4 days ago

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17.

Five food services failed their inspections:

  • Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave
  • Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd
  • Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd
  • Rice Box, James St.
  • Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave

Two restaurants failed with critical violations, Coppertop Tavern, and Limp Lizard Lounge.

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Coppertop Tavern

Coppertop Tavern had six violations, one in critical violations.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

  1. The inspector found low reach in the portion of the prep top cooler across from the grill was not keeping potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees Faienheight. The thermometer on the cooler had ambient temperatures between 50-52 degrees and potentially hazardous foods were noted between 48-54 degrees. Food that was out of temperature for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected.
  2. The following items were thrown out at the time of the inspection, according to the inspector.
    • House-made pico de gallo
    • Deli ham
    • Cooked pork
    • Utica greens
    • Cooked broccoli
    • Black beans
  3. The inspector found the prep top portion of prep coolers across the grill was not keeping potentially hazardous food at or below 45 degrees F. Potentially hazardous foods were noted between 54-62 degrees. Employee stated the prep top cooler was stocked three hours before inspection. This was corrected.
  4. The following items were thrown out at the time of the inspection, according to the inspector:
    • Cooked, crumbled sausage
    • Shredded mozzarella cheese
    • Cream-based sauce

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a fly strip above food in dry storage area by office. This was corrected and strip was removed.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found personal drinks in food prep areas. This was corrected.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sanitized dishes stacked wet before proper drying occurred.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found many wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wire shelving in vegetable walk-in cooler not clean.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kentucky Friend chicken had 16 violations, none in critical violations.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils. This was violated six times: The inspector found wire rack shelving in coolers, hot holds, and dry storage with corrosion. Quarry tiles and baseboards in poor repair, missing, and damaged. Latches to hot holding unit were in poor repair with missing fasteners. Food storage equipment in general was in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wet wiping cloths in the kitchen were randomly wet and not stored in sanitizer solution between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This was found three times: The inspector found the insides of hot holding equipment with dried and wet food residue and debris. Breading station was not clean. Fronts and sides of breading station had dust, debris, and greasy residues. Condition exists at fry station and customer fulfillment aisle equipment. Fronts and sides of fry stations had dried residue and food debris.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found three bay sink had a severe leak by the center bay.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small flying insects in the men’s restroom.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was found three times: The inspector found floors not clean with missing tiles and baseboards. The floors had debris, in dry storage, chicken prep aisle, sanitation space, and customer aisle. Floor under and behind breading station with wire baskets had an accumulation of debris and organic residues. Floor under and behind fry station equipment had grease residue and organic debris. Dropped packaging is under and behind shelving.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the hood vent over fry station was missing filters. Unfiltered grease residue and breading flour entering the ventilation system discharge.

Limp Lizard Lounge

Limp Lizard Lounge had five total violations, two being critical violations.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods. This was found two times.

  1. Two reach-in/prep top cooler units were not working properly and were not able to maintain potentially hazardous foods at/below 45 degrees F.
  2. The following foods were thrown out due to improper temperatures:
    • sour cream
    • sliced tomatoes
    • pasta salad
    • potato salad
    • diced tomatoes
    • cooked and cooled half chickens
    • raw chicken
    • raw ground beef patties
    • taco meat
    • sliced ham
    • shredded beef
    • cottage cheese
    • cooked and cooled sausages
    • bean/corn/tomato mixture
    • single serve dressing cups
  3. The following foods were stored in reach-in/prep top cooler units at improper temps for less than an hour and were moved to a walk-in cooler:
    • cooked and cooled chicken wings
    • tomato-cucumber mixture
    • coleslaw
  4. No potentially hazardous foods can be stored in those two coolers until repaired.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found some squeeze bottles storing water and sauces at cookline did not have labels.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside and outside of the holding cabinet storing bread were not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas were not clean in walk-in keg cooler, under some kitchen equipment, and under storage racks in walk-in cooler. The wall area was not clean near sink at the end of the cookline.

Rice Box

Rice Box had five violations, none in critical violation.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils. This was found two times: The inspector found the inside of prep coolers at cookline and outside of bulk bins were not clean.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found all three hand sinks lacked hot water.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities. This was found two times: The inspector found floors under cookline and under and around equipment were not clean. Floor drain at end of cookline was not clean and slow draining.

Salt City Smokehouse

Salt City Smokehouse had two violations, none in critical condition.

Food protection: The inspector found bottled/canned drinks stored on ground under table. This was corrected.

Construction/liquid waste and sewage/garbage and refuse: The inspector found hand wash was not set up upon arrival with a lack of soap, this was corrected. Employees said they went into the building to wash their hands prior to work.

Many locations passed their inspections between September 11 and 17, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

317@Montgomery St. 317 Montgomery Street Syracuse 9/16/2022
Bailey’s Dairy Treats 7100 South Salina Street Onondaga 9/14/2022
Bear Creek Restaurant 5480 Bartell Road Cicero 9/16/2022
Blue Water Grill 11 West Genesee Street Skaneateles 9/13/2022
Brancato’s Catering 400 Buckley Road Salina 9/16/2022
Brewer Union Cafe 5771 Miller Road Cicero 9/12/2022
Brick House Cafe (The) 9570 Brewerton Road Cicero 9/13/2022
Buried Acorn Taproom & Eats 900 East Fayette Street Syracuse 9/12/2022
Cafe at 407 407 Tulip Street Salina 9/16/2022
Cafe Bella Luna (The) 9633 Brewerton Road Cicero 9/16/2022
China Pavillion 2318 West Genesee Street, Unit 5 Geddes 9/14/2022
Chocolate Truffle (The) 5170 Leverett Lane Dewitt 9/14/2022
Chuan Taste 713 South Crouse Avenue, Unit #2 Syracuse 9/13/2022
Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub 100 South Lowell Avenue Syracuse 9/13/2022
Cuse Smoothies and Refreshers LLC 359 South Salina Street Syracuse 9/15/2022
Daniel’s Grill 69 North Street Marcellus 9/16/2022
Don Juan Cafe 410 West Seneca Turnpike Syracuse 9/12/2022
Dunkin Donuts 7043 Manlius Center Road Dewitt 9/12/2022
Dunkin Donuts 8010 State Route 31 Cicero 9/15/2022
East Wok Cafe 6382 Thompson Road Dewitt 9/13/2022
First Presbyterian Church 1 East Main Street Marcellus 9/16/2022
Five Guys Burgers and Fries 3810 NYS Route 31 Clay 9/13/2022
Food Bank of CNY @ Magnarelli Center 2300 Grant Boulevard Syracuse 9/15/2022
Gildas 12 West Genesee Street Skaneateles 9/13/2022
Golden City 4457 East Genesee Street Dewitt 9/15/2022
Good Uncle 614 South Crouse Avenue Syracuse 9/15/2022
Hope Cafe 920 Old Liverpool Road Salina 9/16/2022
Hughie’s House of Hotcakes 4104 Silverado Drive Onondaga County 9/13/2022
John Vendetti Post #1 500-502 Danforth Street Syracuse 9/13/2022
Just 1 Bite Too 304 South Main Street Clay 9/12/2022
Kirkville Fire Company Kirkville Road North Manlius 9/13/2022
Lafayette Alliance Church Route 20 Lafayette 9/15/2022
Liverpool-Syracuse Lodge 501 F & AM 608 Oswego Street Salina 9/16/2022
Manlius Senior Centre 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue Manlius 9/15/2022
Manlius Village Center 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue Manlius 9/15/2022
Mano Kitchen & Bar, A 344 South Warren Street Syracuse 9/16/2022
Mr. Pudder’s Mini Golf 687 West Genesee Street Road Skaneateles 9/13/2022
Munching Moose 112 South Wilbur Avenue Syracuse 9/14/2022
North Star Nutrition 628 South Main Street, Suite 10 Clay 9/15/2022
Orange Asian Cafe 713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 1 Syracuse 9/13/2022
Parkrose Estates 7251 Janus Park Drive Clay 9/16/2022
Pascarella’s Bakery Catering 400 Buckley Road Salina 9/16/2022
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Cicero Senior Center 5924 Lathrop Drive Cicero 9/16/2022
Plank Road Ice Cream 449 South Main Street Clay 9/12/2022
Real China 410 East Genesse Street Manlius 9/16/2022
Royal Indian Grill 147 Marshall Street Syracuse 9/12/2022
Sal’s Seafood 3730 Brewerton Road Cicero 9/16/2022
Salt City Soup Co. 301 Plainfield Road Syracuse 9/15/2022
Scratch Farmhouse Catering 4619 Jordan Road Skaneateles 9/13/2022
Shawarma Paradise 3006 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 9/13/2022
Skaneateles Country Club 3344 West Lake Road Skaneateles 9/13/2022
Skippy’s Soft Serve Truck #2 210 West Terminal Road Salina 9/16/2022
St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center 7820 Minoa Bridgeport Road Cicero 9/15/2022
Stella’s Diner 3709 West Genesee Street Camillus 9/15/2022
Syracuse Little League 401 Loomis Drive Syracuse 9/14/2022
Syracuse Pavilion 701 Erie Boulevard East Syracuse 9/12/2022
Texas Roadhouse 3143 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 9/14/2022
Trapper’s II 101 North Main Street Manlius 9/15/2022
Urban Sports Hall of Fame of Syr Com 400 Sunnycrest Road Syracuse 9/15/2022
Wayside Pub 101 West Main Street Elbridge 9/16/2022
Wolff’s Biergarten 106 Montgomery Street Syracuse 9/12/2022
