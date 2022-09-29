Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Leaves Sunday's game
Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers. Prior to exiting the game, Hoyer -- who was filling in for Mac Jones (ankle) -- had completed five of six pass attempts for 37 yards. In his absence, Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback for the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Gets X-ray
Poyer (undisclosed) went to the X-ray room after the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer came into Sunday questionable with a foot injury, however he did play, recording four tackles and two interceptions in the contest. Whether the need for an X-ray is related to his foot is still unknown.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
Chris Francis, Gregg Bell with The News Tribune recap Seahawks’ 48-45 Week 4 win at Detroit
The Seahawks (2-2) won their second game, beating the Detroit Lions (1-3) 48-45 on Sunday afternoon in the Motor City. Watch as KIRO 7 sports director Chris Francis and Gregg Bell from The News Tribune recap the game from Ford Field, highlighting some of the key plays and moments that led to the narrow victory by the Seahawks.
NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Bucs
October 3 - Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: May have suffered concussion
Leonard is being evaluated for a head injury Sunday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. Leonard was in the midst of his season debut after not playing yet this season due to a back injury. He had recorded two tackles before exiting against the Titans. If he is unable to return E.J. Speed will likely see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Leading rusher against Carolina
Conner carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers. His scrimmage yards total was modest, but it was a season high for Conner. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams combined for 55 rushing yards on only nine carries, however, so while Conner remains the lead back for Arizona, his inefficiency could begin to cost him touches heading into a Week 5 matchup with the undefeated Eagles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Won't play this week
Seibert (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Seibert missed practice all week and now will be out for the Week 4 contest. The Lions likely will call up Dominik Eberle from the practice squad, and while the matchup with Seattle is favorable, the equation also involves an inexperienced kicker whose team has multiple key injuries on offense (D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown both are out this week).
CBS Sports
Eagles' Darius Slay: Seen with brace on forearm
Slay was seen with a brace on his right forearm after exiting Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Slay exited Sunday's matchup in the first half and was unable to return. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Arizona. If he's forced to miss additional time, Zech McPhearson will likely take on an increased role in the secondary.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Signs deal to join active roster
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Smith had been elevated from the practice squad in prior weeks, but the Giants opted to use an open roster to officially sign the linebacker to the 53-man roster. Smith played in four games with the Giants last season, compiling 12 tackles and a pass deflection, but he's not expected to be anything more than linebacker depth on this current iteration of the team.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Bursts onto scene with TD
Huntley rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns. Huntley was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and immediately made an impact. Lead back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) may have been limited in the win, resulting in the extra work for the undrafted rookie out of Ball State. Huntley is still third, at best, on the running-back depth chart, but the successful committee approach could earn the 23-year-old more opportunities moving forward. It will be interesting to see how the backfield touches are distributed against the Buccaneers' top-five rush defense next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Darryl Johnson: Forced out Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons. Johnson did not record a tackle before exiting with an ankle injury at some point during the Seahawks' Week 4 contest. While the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the backup linebacker's next chance to play will come against New Orleans on Oct. 9.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Expected to make team debut Sunday
With Boston Scott (ribs) unlikely to play, Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Sermon joined the Eagles following the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the second-year running back has been a healthy scratch for each of the first three games with his new squad. As a rookie with San Francisco last year, the 2021 third-round pick rushed 41 times for 167 yards and one score across nine appearances. It's unclear what his role with be during his debut, but Sermon will have a tough time garnering many touches behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
Comments / 0