Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally
Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show
The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week. Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Watch Kanye Make His Runway Modeling Debut In A Grimy Fashion Week Show
If there’s one thing that Kanye West has mastered, it’s the art of surprise. It’s no secret that the rapper and designer is incredibly passionate about cutting-edge fashion, but up until now, he’s stayed off the runway himself. That changed on Sunday, Oct. 2, when West surprised everyone by making his catwalk debut. That’s right — Kanye West is a runway model now, and the video of his first walk for Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week is totally on-brand.
Naomi Campbell Eats Up Future On The Runway At The Hugo Boss Milan Fashion Week Show
On Thursday, the superstars strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of the brand's fall-winter collection which plays on the fashion house's impeccable taste for tailoring and customization.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
All the Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior’s SS23 Paris Show
In celebration of Dior’s return to Paris Fashion Week, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection with a star-studded runway featuring guests like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Eunwoo, Natalie Portman, Alexandra Daddario and more. As expected, everyone arrived in their best Dior look to witness the label’s latest presentation.
Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23
London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
