Technology, logistics make food-scrap composting in Wisconsin a challenge
Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison...
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school...
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
Tristain Thomas remembers...
Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers
For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone...
Wisconsin Watch joins national project to help fight misinformation, preserve democracy
With a newly announced $5 million award from the National Science Foundation's Convergence Accelerator program, researchers will continue development of Course Correct, a tool...
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind among French Island residents grappling with PFAS contamination
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin Weekly: U.S. spends heavily on health care but neglects social services’ role in boosting health
Health care gaps; Indian Child Welfare Act debated; toxic algae dangers; natural area climate adaptation; Oneida restore native prairie. Of note: One of the realities of our health system — the world’s most expensive, accounting for almost one-fifth of the U.S. economy – is that access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor. Housing, food, transportation, income and education — even something as simple as an air conditioner — can be more important to health than access to even the best physicians and hospitals, the Journal Sentinel’s Guy Boulton found.
Jonah Chester named Wisconsin Watch/WPR investigative fellow
Jonah Chester has been chosen as...
Testing the waters: How groups monitor toxic algae in the absence of state testing
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin Weekly: The scourge of Long COVID hits Wisconsin
Thousands sidelined by Long COVID; WI officials on Oath Keepers list; farmers turn to solar; Black suicide rate up; declining police ranks. Of note: As many as 4 million people across the United States are unable to work because of the lingering effects of COVID-19. Wisconsin Watch reporter Zhen Wang found some employers have figured out a way to keep these long-suffering workers on the payroll. But for others, the sometimes crippling effects of Long COVID — including fever, brain fog and fatigue — make it impossible for them to work.
Here’s what to know about abortion access in post-Roe Wisconsin
Since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal constitutional right to an abortion in June, Wisconsin physicians have operated under a near-total abortion ban from the 1800s. Physicians say the language articulating the ban’s narrow exceptions is vague. That makes the question of what they should do in certain situations open to interpretation, including when the pregnant person’s health is at risk.
The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
