ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Ncnovembergirl
4d ago

Give it up. Three strikes and you're out. Trying to prove something that doesn't exist. Like a mermaid.

Reply
4
Related
lawstreetmedia.com

Uber Has No Duty to Protect Drivers from Criminal Acts, Judge Finds

On Tuesday, a federal court ruled on a negligence claim brought by two plaintiffs representing the estate of an Uber driver who was killed in 2020 by two passengers in a botched carjacking. Judge Barbara J. Rothstein found that because the plaintiffs failed to show that the sequence of events leading to the driver’s death was foreseeable and that the ride-hailing company had a duty of care, Uber was entitled to summary judgment.
ISSAQUAH, WA
The Independent

Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black

A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
LIVONIA, MI
The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Race Discrimination#Racial Discrimination
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
Road & Track

Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud

A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
The Independent

Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling

A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy