Ncnovembergirl
4d ago
Give it up. Three strikes and you're out. Trying to prove something that doesn't exist. Like a mermaid.
4
lawstreetmedia.com
Uber Has No Duty to Protect Drivers from Criminal Acts, Judge Finds
On Tuesday, a federal court ruled on a negligence claim brought by two plaintiffs representing the estate of an Uber driver who was killed in 2020 by two passengers in a botched carjacking. Judge Barbara J. Rothstein found that because the plaintiffs failed to show that the sequence of events leading to the driver’s death was foreseeable and that the ride-hailing company had a duty of care, Uber was entitled to summary judgment.
Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black
A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
FOXBusiness
Texas judge rules Charter Spectrum must pay $1.1 billion after cable customer was murdered
A Texas judge ruled Monday that Charter Spectrum must pay about $1.1 billion in damages to the estate and family members of 83-year-old Betty Thomas, who was murdered by a cable repairman inside her home in 2019. A jury initially awarded more than $7 billion in damages in July, but...
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
I’m a lawyer – I think Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in hopes they’ll pay a $200 fine to avoid court
A LAWSUIT has claimed that Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in the hope they'll pay a hefty fine. Alabama shopper Lesleigh Nurse was awarded $2.1million after her team accused Walmart of using criminal charges to prosecute shoppers and gut them for "civil recovery" money, court documents reveal. A Mobile...
Washington Examiner
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
Landlord Shocked By State Of Unit After Evicting Tenant: 'My Jaw Dropped'
"I truly hope the [tenant] gets the help they need," one viewer said. "No one should be living like that. And I'm sorry it was left like that for you."
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
Road & Track
Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud
A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
The woman who called 911 on a Black bird watcher wasn't wrongfully fired, judge rules
Amy Cooper, a white woman, lost her job as a portfolio manager at a New York investment firm after she called the police on a Black man who asked her to put her dog on a leash.
Judge Shows Mercy For Ex-Cop Who Terrorized Black Women For Decades
Roger Golubski was arrested and charged with six counts of civil rights violations, including sexual abuse, kidnapping, and abuse of power. The post Judge Shows Mercy For Ex-Cop Who Terrorized Black Women For Decades appeared first on NewsOne.
Popeyes Calls Cops on College Student for Buying Food for a Homeless Man in Viral TikTok
It's understandable why a local business wouldn't want its customers to purchase items for particular individuals who loiter on their property and may have given them trouble in the past. For example, when I was a student at Rutgers University-Newark, the owners of the EZ Mart would try and dissuade...
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Black Real Estate Investors File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Agent Who Blocked Efforts to Buy Condos
Three Houston-based real estate investors have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a real estate agent who refused the group the option to buy three condos in a new community. CNN reports James Ra-Amari, his wife Misty Ra-Amari and her sister Rosemary Afful said real estate agent Josie Lin “immediately”...
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Staff horrified after being sent payroll email with meme asking for very X-rated favour to get their wages
STAFF were left open-mouthed after a payroll email dropped into their inboxes with a meme asking for a very X-rated favour. The message from payroll told workers when their pay sheets needed to be submitted - but it was another detail that caught their attention. At the bottom of the...
Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling
A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
