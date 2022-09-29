Read full article on original website
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal
World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
MilitaryTimes
Pregnant women can now apply for Air Force Officer Training School
Pregnant people can now apply for a spot in the Air Force’s Officer Training School, a change aimed at admitting more women into the officer corps, the service announced Sept. 30. Previously, the Air Force and Space Force barred pregnant enlisted airmen, guardians and civilians from starting the commissioning...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force overhauls pre-deployment training for a new era in combat
The Air Force is rolling out a major change to how airmen prepare for combat deployments, hoping to reinforce those skills year-round rather than scramble at the last minute. America’s airmen are worn out after decades of war in the Middle East. Their squadrons need a more predictable schedule in order to rest and recharge. But the service also wants to be able to respond to threats at a moment’s notice. That requires constant preparation and practice.
MilitaryTimes
Last World War 2 Marine flying ace dies, leaves legacy of service
Dean Caswell, 100, the last living U.S. Marine Corps fighter ace of World War II, died Sept. 21 at his home in Austin, Texas. The fighter ace joined the Marine Corps at the age of 20 in September 1942. He has been credited for shooting down seven enemy aircraft in aerial combat.
MilitaryTimes
TYFYS? Lawmaker files bill to thank troops ‘for our freedom’ instead
In a meaningless, performative, symbolic effort, a pair of lawmakers have asked their colleagues to endorse replacing the phrase “thank you for your service” — a phrase many troops and veterans already consider meaningless, performative and symbolic — with “thank you for our freedom,” which, to the authors’ credit, is somehow even more meaningless, performative and symbolic than the status quo.
Navy sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship
A sailor accused by the Navy of setting fire to and destroying a warship was acquitted Friday by a military judge.
