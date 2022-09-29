The Air Force is rolling out a major change to how airmen prepare for combat deployments, hoping to reinforce those skills year-round rather than scramble at the last minute. America’s airmen are worn out after decades of war in the Middle East. Their squadrons need a more predictable schedule in order to rest and recharge. But the service also wants to be able to respond to threats at a moment’s notice. That requires constant preparation and practice.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 HOURS AGO