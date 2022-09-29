ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

15 Start-of-Fall Amazon Fashion Deals — Starting at $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. New season, new clothes! We've officially entered that transitional period that covers late summer and early fall. It might be 80 degrees one day, 60 out the next and even colder at night. We need clothing in our […]
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear for Fall 2022

Adding a jean jacket to your outfit is the perfect way to layer it, especially on the colder days. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott
Person
Anne Klein
Person
Kate Spade
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on skin care and accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Sterling Forever, Beautyblender and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 73% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Jewelry#Beauty Fashion Deals#Prime Early Access Sale#Japanese Quartz
Harper's Bazaar

22 BAZAAR Editor-Approved Fashion Deals from the Saks Friends and Family Sale

The Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale is known for two things. First, a rare 25 percent off new fall items, and second, a very short window to take advantage of the deal: The current sale is already over on Monday, October 3. That gives shoppers just 4 days to comb through more than 54,000 items—and not everyone can prioritize the hunt for a deeply discounted Rodarte mushroom dress worn by Lorde (which, yes, is on sale at Saks right now) over things like, uh, life. So when this year's event officially went live, I didn't run to fill my own cart. I ran to Slack to poll the BAZAAR team on the selections everyone should buy first.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals of the Year for Fall Dresses Under $99

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, her affordable clothing line Draper James is having its biggest sale of the year to help renew your fall wardrobe. The Draper James Tent Sale includes fall dresses, skirts, and sweatpants in effortless silhouettes — all under $99. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24, everyone can now embrace Witherspoon's designs with incredible deals, but hurry because the Tent Sale ends at midnight tonight!
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The Best Home Security Camera Deals on Amazon to Shop Now: Ring, Arlo, Eufy and More

Whether you are always on the go or find yourself spending more time at home these days, home security cameras can help give you that feeling of peace and comfort by monitoring your surroundings. Having a sense of security at home means knowing what is going on inside and outside your home, no matter where you are. Luckily, Amazon has made it that much easier to make your home safe with early Prime Day deals on home security cameras.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Amerisleep, Leesa and More

If you missed out on the incredible mattress sales over Labor Day weekend, many top mattress brands are having savings events now. Ahead of Black Friday, the sleep savings are incredible with mattress deals from top brands like Saatva, Helix Sleep, and Cocoon by Sealy. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, we've rounded up the best mattress sales with every kind of quality mattress on sale right now.
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
APPAREL
SFGate

This under $50 bedding sale proves the real magic of Macy’s

There’s no better excuse to buy something for your home than a big multi-day sale—especially when you can score everything you need (or want) from one place. From KitchenAid standing mixers to Serta’s best-selling mattresses, Macy’s really does have it all. And until October 3rd, it’s all up to 30% off.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Save the Duck Opening First U.S. Store in SoHo

Save the Duck has landed in the U.S. The Italian sustainable outerwear brand opens its first store in America Monday at 496 Broadway between Spring and Broome Streets in SoHo. It joins six other stores around the world — four in its home country as well as two in Asia — and is the first of many the brand plans to open over the next several years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy