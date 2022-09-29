Read full article on original website
Movie Star Sir Chad Everhart GCA
3d ago
I've met him once years ago for my friend Chyna's memorial service which they we friends & he performed Gangstas Paradise while there & talked about her .... what a sweet man who cared about his friends & that earned so much more respect for him in my eyes. ... May he RIP XoXoX
Reply
49
BLK GRL MAGIC
2d ago
This is 1 of my neighborhood friends 😔… back in the day he lived on 1 around the corner from me.. I had the pleasure of being in a couple of videos TY 4 tha memories and great music my friend …MIP C😇😇LI😇…💛🕊💙〽️🅿️
Reply
36
Nancy
3d ago
My friend passed out suddenly, they worked on him for a while unsuccessfully. He had heart problems, no drugs or anything, just heart problems. RIP Coolio.
Reply(2)
36
Related
Who Was Coolio’s Wife, Josefa Salinas, and How Many Kids Did They Have?
Coolio is survived by about 10 children and his ex-wife, Josefa Salinas. Here's what to know about his relationship with Salinas and the kids they had together.
smithmountainlake.com
Police describe scene where Coolio died
Los Angeles police Lt. Byron Roberts says Artis Ivey Jr, better known by his stage name Coolio, passed away after a medical emergency and they do no suspect foul play at this time. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's...
'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home
Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
allthatsinteresting.com
California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks
Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Late Rapper Coolio Once Kicked His Crack Cocaine Addiction By Becoming A California Fireman
Following the sudden death of the legendary rapper Coolio this week, RadarOnline.com can report that the late hip hop artist once kicked his crack cocaine habit by becoming a fireman.Wild-haired rapper Coolio swapped crack cocaine for a fireman’s suit and kicked his life-threatening drug habit. Before his death, the chart-topper once revealed how he broke free of L.A. gang life and started a career in rap music after battling blazes with a small-town fire brigade for 18 months.“It was the hardest work I ever did,” the rapper, whose real name is Artis Ivey, told RadarOnline.com in 1996. “It helped me...
Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
BET
Los Angeles Rapper Kee Riches Dead After Shooting In Compton
Kee Riches, a Los Angeles rapper, was reportedly shot to death in a triple shooting in Compton. He was 23. According to the Los Angeles Times, Riches, born Kian Nellum, was fatally shot near the 1500 block South Chester Avenue in South Central L.A. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly...
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found
An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
2 arrested in murder of PnB Rock; identified suspect remains at large
A woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, just hours after the LAPD identified a suspect in the rapper's killing.Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. Police say a minor under the age of 18 arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday morning in Lawndale is a minor relative of Trone, who remains at large. Shauntel Trone, 32, was also arrested in Gardena as an accessory to murder, according to the LAPD. Her relationship to Trone is not known.The rapper...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Popculture
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
Comments / 146