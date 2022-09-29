Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas” Releases Tomorrow
After receiving official looks at Jordan Brand’s holiday collection via the SNKRS Retro Preview yesterday, the Air Jordan 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers. A brunt of the model’s real...
sneakernews.com
Ye’s Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda” Could Be Yours For A Cool $3.5 Million
Among fashion icons, few can rival the influence of Kanye West, whose work with Louis Vuitton, A BATHING APE, Nike, and adidas have all become collector’s items in their own right. But even across the catalog as a whole, there are a few pairs more elusive than others. The Air Jordan 6 “Donda,” which was made in honor of West’s mother, is undoubtedly at the top of the list, as there’s estimated to be only four to six pairs in existence. And if you have $3.5 million burning a hole in your wallet, you could add one of these to your collection.
sneakernews.com
The Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Releases On September 29th
Cole Bennett may have only been satiating a personal interest when he founded Lyrical Lemonade to document the Chicago rap scene in the 2010s, but his video production studio has become a sought-out co-sign over the last decade. Such status has opened up doors for Bennett and team, including their very own Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Applies A Vibrant Blue And Yellow Color Scheme To Its Nike Air Force 1 Low
Under Yoon Ahn’s guidance, AMBUSH has gone from niche fashion brand to a better known name in streetwear with exciting footwear collaborations constantly in the works. Ahead of the holiday season, another Nike Air Force 1 Low by the Far East Asian imprint has surfaced, only this time donning a vibrant blue and yellow colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This new Air Jordan 11 Low is a not to the AJ3. The Air Jordan 11 Low is an underrated silhouette. It is the younger brother of the Air Jordan 11, which is considered to be one of the best Jumpman shoes of all time. The Jordan 11 Low has the potential for some phenomenal colorways and in 2023, it is set to receive its fair share of interesting and unique offerings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Plaid Tartan Accents To The Air Force 1 Low
Since the onset of Fall, The Swoosh has enjoyed casting its roster of lifestyle silhouettes with a festive sampling of “Tartan” fabrics. With the introduction of the textile coming by way of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the Beaverton-based brand is readying itself for the gift-giving season by extending synonymous red and green plaids onto its most beloved models.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
sneakernews.com
This Kids-Exclusive Nike Dunk Low Adds Extra Logo Hits
From establishing a collection of nods to various HBCUs to mimicking the Japanese style of Sashiko embroidery, The Swoosh continues to build out its ever-expansive roster of Nike Dunk propositions. Refusing to neglect the youth’s ability to partake in one of the most heralded silhouettes of the year, the Beaverton-based brand is employing a multitude of Swooshes to aid this grade school model in its inception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Moving Co. Collection Takes On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
Over the past few days, Nike Sportswear’s most recently themed collection has surfaced by taking on the association of a moving company. Established via the Nike Air Force 1 High in a white-dominant tone, its low-top counterpart is following suit with a pitch-dark aesthetic in contrast. Disparate from its...
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
sneakernews.com
Light Orewood Brown Canvas Covers This Sashiko-Inspired Nike Dunk Low
With Fall officially underway, The Swoosh is preparing its bevy of lifestyle silhouettes with a multitude of textiles and fabrics disparate from its prototypical smooth leather panels. Establishing a denim-on-denim build onto the Nike Dunk Low, the latest proposition continues its inline collection of Japanese-style threading. Clad in its canvas...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Crosshairs” Is For The Sharpshooters
While it remains to be seen if the Nike Zoom GT Cut’s successor will be as strenuous to cop as the original, The Swoosh continues to employ a multitude of aesthetics onto the Zoom GT Cut 2 via a multi-color ensemble. Centered around a neutral-toned tan mesh upper, down-the-sight...
NIKE・
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Next Nature Prepares For Fall With A “Dark Smoke Grey” Offering
The Next Nature series from The Swoosh has seen the brand implore their zero-waste initiatives towards classic and future forward silhouettes alike. Having graced the everything from the Dunk Low to the Zoom Alphafly, the Air Huarache is cementing its stay with sustainable construction in a “Dark Smoke Grey” aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate “Titanium”
While we’ve yet to see an official retail release, the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate is high on the list of anticipated sneakers for the female shoe-fanatics of the world. A clever high-top take on the Air Jordan 1 Elevate, a popular silhouette that has ported over some memorable Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG releases, this upcoming release should have some stronger appeal for the staunch loyalists of high-top AJ1s. Adding some lifestyle flair is the zipper on the medial side, a common detail seen in women’s dress boots.
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Dunk Low Goes Back To Basics With Black/Gum
While its in-line colorways have been restricted for its Nike Dunk silhouette, The Swoosh has seemingly reserved its SB model exclusively for the realm of collaborative efforts with skate shops from HUF to Concepts and Why So Sad? After cohabitating with board brands from across the Globe, a duo of neutral-toned propositions is set to return for the first time in a little over three years.
Comments / 0