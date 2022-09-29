Read full article on original website
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
(Des Moines) Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 30, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
KIMT
Local Efforts To Send Aid To Florida
NEARLY 40 MINNESOTA LINE WORKERS FROM 14 MUNICIPLE UTILITIES ARE HEADING TO FLORIDA TO HELP WITH RESTORATION EFFORTS IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN. TWO OF THOSE UTILITY COMPANIES ARE ROCHESTER PUBLIC UTILITIES AND AUSTIN UTILITIES. Local efforts to help Florida damage: 'This is what they work for'. Nearly 40...
fox9.com
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
KIMT
Minnesota Bivalent vaccine rollout
We have an update on how Minnesota's rollout of the bivalent vaccine is going. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with health officials about the progress. Update on Olmsted County Public Health's bivalent booster rollout. The county has around 700 doses from its first shipment still available.
KIMT
Minnesota sending emergency response team to help Florida hurricane victims
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is sending eight members of the state’s All Hazards Incident Management Team (MN-AHIMT) to Florida to assist local first responders. “Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors in times of need,” says Governor Walz. “Hurricane Ian...
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
DNR Reminds Minnesota Hunters to Brush Up On These Gun Safety Rules
This weekend, Minnesota's fall turkey hunting season begins which also means we're just over a month away from the deer firearm opener, which is November 5. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to brush up on Minnesota's firearms regulations and be sure to follow them all when out on a hunt.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Governor’s Ad ignores past stance on school shutdowns during COVID-19
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynold’s (R) first political television advertisement makes a comparison between the policies coming out of Washington D.C. and Des Moines. Source: Kim Reynolds for Iowa. The ad from her reelection campaign highlights the governor’s legislative accomplishments in office compared to policies from...
northwestmoinfo.com
Group Proposes ‘Electric Choice’ Concept for Big Energy Users in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) A new group is proposing that businesses that use the most energy in Iowa be able to buy electricity from other sources. Under current rules, customers must use the utility assigned to both maintain the power grid in their area AND provide the electricity for it. R.G. Schwarm is executive director of the new Iowa Economic Alliance.
State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Friday announced a new $6.4 million grant program to help 44 local gas stations offer more biofuel options at the pump. The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award grants ranging from $83,000 to $199,000 to help gas stations expedite the upgrades needed to dispense Unleaded 88, according to the announcement.
Has Gov. Tim Walz lost Greater Minnesota? Scott Jensen hopes to run up the score in governor’s race
When Tim Walz ran for governor in 2018, he pledged to unite the whole state — bridging an urban-rural divide as a Mankato Democrat who would help Greater Minnesota as much as the Twin Cities metro. On the 2018 campaign trail, Walz, who hunts and often wears camouflage hats,...
KIMT
Local efforts to help Florida damage: 'This is what they work for'
MINNESOTA - Minnesota companies are lending a helping hand after Hurricane Ian made landfall this week in Florida as a strong category four hurricane. Nearly 40 Minnesota line workers from 14 municipal utilities are heading to Florida to help with restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Two of those utility companies are Rochester Public Utilities and Austin Utilities.
Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
KIMT
After 24 years, KIMT's Amy Fleming is leaving the anchor desk
KIMT's Amy Fleming is leaving the anchor desk. After 24 years, one of the faces of news in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota is leaving for a new challenge. We wish her well in her future endeavor and will miss her behind the anchor desk at 4 and 5 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jim Schultz: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shows "remarkable willingness" to lie about Feeding Our Future
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz says incumbent AG Kieth Ellison is lying about the $250 million dollar fraud case tied to the now closed charity Feeding Our Future. "it is incredibly disturbing that in this and many other matters the attorney general of Minnesota has remarkable...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
