ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 30, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
KIMT

Local Efforts To Send Aid To Florida

NEARLY 40 MINNESOTA LINE WORKERS FROM 14 MUNICIPLE UTILITIES ARE HEADING TO FLORIDA TO HELP WITH RESTORATION EFFORTS IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN. TWO OF THOSE UTILITY COMPANIES ARE ROCHESTER PUBLIC UTILITIES AND AUSTIN UTILITIES. Local efforts to help Florida damage: 'This is what they work for'. Nearly 40...
FLORIDA STATE
fox9.com

Central Minnesota school workers plan strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota Bivalent vaccine rollout

We have an update on how Minnesota's rollout of the bivalent vaccine is going. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with health officials about the progress. Update on Olmsted County Public Health's bivalent booster rollout. The county has around 700 doses from its first shipment still available.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Children And Youth#Washington Dc#American
97X

This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Group Proposes ‘Electric Choice’ Concept for Big Energy Users in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A new group is proposing that businesses that use the most energy in Iowa be able to buy electricity from other sources. Under current rules, customers must use the utility assigned to both maintain the power grid in their area AND provide the electricity for it. R.G. Schwarm is executive director of the new Iowa Economic Alliance.
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Friday announced a new $6.4 million grant program to help 44 local gas stations offer more biofuel options at the pump. The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program will award grants ranging from $83,000 to $199,000 to help gas stations expedite the upgrades needed to dispense Unleaded 88, according to the announcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Local efforts to help Florida damage: 'This is what they work for'

MINNESOTA - Minnesota companies are lending a helping hand after Hurricane Ian made landfall this week in Florida as a strong category four hurricane. Nearly 40 Minnesota line workers from 14 municipal utilities are heading to Florida to help with restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Two of those utility companies are Rochester Public Utilities and Austin Utilities.
FLORIDA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy