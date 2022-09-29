ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

'It's very toxic and dangerous': How to stop comparing yourself to co-workers and defeat imposter syndrome, from a Microsoft exec

When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
83% of workers have seen or experienced quiet firing—7 signs to look for

If you've noticed your boss isn't acknowledging your hard work and contributions like they used to, they might be quiet firing you. According to Team Building, a team development company, quiet firing is a "passive-aggressive approach to performance management." This concept can show up in different ways — both deliberately and inadvertently. Instead of outright firing employees, these managers will make the workplace as unpleasant as possible, by encouraging employees to quit or neglecting them through lack of feedback or resources.
‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
Cramer: It's the Fed versus China and Putin and stocks hang perilously in the balance

China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose with Mongolia's President during their trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 15, 2022. China holds the "dominant position" in its relationship with Russia, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is no longer prepared for Russia to "act as it pleases", said a political analyst following Xi's first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.
India's top 25 most attractive start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

There's no denying that India's startup space is growing. Indian startups have reportedly raised over $1 billion in August this year alone. That's despite capital constraints in a slowing global economy, where the days of easy money for start-ups are gone and investors are demanding more results. Still, LinkedIn's "Top...
CCTV Script 30/09/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on September 30, 2022. According to Enki Research, the economic damage caused by Hurricane Ian could range from $60 billion to $70 billion, hitting many key local industries such as tourism, agriculture, etc. The first thing is...
We're upgrading our rating on AbbVie amid a false report on the biopharma's guidance

In our story Friday summarizing key takeaways from the Club's daily meeting, we briefly mentioned that analysts at SVB Securities lowered the bank's price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $135 from $140, before then issuing a clarification to their initial research note. We argue that the Club holding stock should not be trading down more than 4% on this questionable price target revision, and instead we're upgrading our rating on the company back to 1.
