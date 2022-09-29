Read full article on original website
Miles and Points On Sale — September 30 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
French airport group ADP confirms 2022 and 2023 travel outlook for Paris
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French airport group ADP (ADP.PA) confirmed its Paris air traffic outlook for 2022 and 2023, driven by a recovery in the Asian market and by travelers realising trips they were unable to make during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (1st October 2022)
We’re crashing into the final three months of the year, with the last quarter of it beckoning. But let us look back at Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Well, what was going to be a week full of updates, turned into two bits of the trip report coming out.
Reminder: Free Points For All And Bilt Mastercard Holders Earn Double Points On All Non-Rent Spending Today
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Just a quick reminder that everyone can earn free Bilt Rewards points today and Bilt Mastercard holders earn double points on all non-rent spend on “Rent Day”, the first of each month.
3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Hyatt (30%), Radisson Hotels (40%) & Air Canada (85%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon.
TRIP REPORT: Doing it for the Tier Points – Crowne Plaza, Helsinki
What can you do with about three hours and a bit of sleep? (Coach, Heathrow Airport and Lounge) Finnair AY11332 London Heathrow to Helsinki (Business Class/A350) Finnair AY1337 Helsinki to London Heathrow (Business Class/A350) Heathrow wows, Euston moans, and Rugby looks pretty. 360 Tier Points for not a lot of...
IHG: 2K Points Every 2 Nights or 10K Points Every 4 Nights
IHG wants you to pick your payoff where “you’ll be rewarded on unlimited stays when you register for their new bonus offer“. There are two offers to choose from where you can earn lots of bonus points for stays between October 13 and December 31, 2022. The...
What Is The Value Of A Lounge That Is So Crowded You Cannot Enter It?
A couple of observations from my time in London Gatwick. We may rue crowded lounges in the USA, but at least we can generally squeeze into them…or at least stand in line outside. But the lounge crowding at London Gatwick was on a whole different level. London Gatwick Lounge...
Review: JetBlue A321neo Mint Business Class London – Boston
JetBlue is remarkably consistent in offering a comfortable seat, delicious food and drink, and kind service. My quick JetBlue flight across the pond from London Gatwick to Boston onboard the A321neo in Mint business class was (almost) perfect. JetBlue A321neo Mint Business Review: London – Boston. I checked in...
Capital One Fails The Loyalty Test With Ongoing Point Transfer Problem
It’s more than just the inability to transfer Capital One points to airline and hotel partners over the last week that is the problem…it’s Capital One’s utter failure to communicate what is going on to the consumers it says that it values. Capital One Transfer Problem...
