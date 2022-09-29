ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Larry Summers warns that the risks building in the market look similar to the onset of the Great Financial Crisis as volatility in the UK threatens to spread globally

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGos1_0iFX0FKn00
Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers. AP Photo/Michel Euler
  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers sees today's market risks as similar to those seen right before the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.
  • A series of inflation, interest rate, and currency shocks have led to increased market volatility around the world.
  • "In the same way that people became anxious in August of 2007, I think this is a moment when there should be increased anxiety," Summers told Bloomberg.

Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers thinks today's market risks are looking eerily similar to those that surfaced just before the Great Financial Crisis.

"We're living through a period of elevated risk," Summers told Bloomberg Television on Thursday, later adding, "In the same way that people became anxious in August of 2007, I think this is a moment when there should be increased anxiety."

The summer of 2007 is when red flags became apparent regarding the stability of the global financial system, as big hedge fund wipeouts and mounting subprime mortgage losses became more and more apparent. That led to a complete freeze of the interbank foreign exchange market in August of that year.

Today, various shocks in inflation, interest rates, and currencies over the past few weeks have rocked both stock and bond markets, leading to a surge in volatility. The most recent shock occurred Wednesday morning when the Bank of England launched an emergency purchase program of long-dated bonds to prevent a UK pension crisis.

Days before that, the British pound plunged to record lows against the US dollar following Prime Minister Liz Truss' plan to cut tax rates at a time when inflation is at multi-decade highs. She doubled down on her plan and resisted calls for scaling back the new fiscal policy in an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

"This is a global financial situation. Currencies are under pressure around the world," Truss said, arguing that her tax plan is not to blame for the recent volatility.

Summers called the ongoing situation in the UK "very complex and uncharted territory," and said the Bank of England's emergency bond purchasing program is unsustainable.

While he admitted there aren't many signs that other markets around the world are acting "disorderly," that can change in the blink of an eye given ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia and a reduced outlook for global economic growth.

"We know that when you have extreme volatility, that's when these situations are more likely to arise," Summers said. "When a country as major as Britain is going through something like this, that is something that can have consequences that go beyond."

Comments / 25

AP_000357.885a7ab702844b788de2e5b711749535.1415
2d ago

Just remember the Biden crime family did that democrats 💩🤨🖕🏻

Reply(14)
12
Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Lawrence Summers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Financial System#Financial Market#Us Dollar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Bloomberg Television#The Bank Of England
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Markets Insider

Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos says investors are overlooking a major risk - China's real-estate crisis: 'We ignore it at our own peril'

Investors are underestimating the risks in China's real-estate crisis, Jim Chanos told CNBC. War in Ukraine and interest rate hikes mean they're missing a big story, the famed short-seller said. "This is endemic to the whole economy there," Chanos said. "We ignore it at our own peril." Investors are underestimating...
REAL ESTATE
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

80K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy