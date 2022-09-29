ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Following the data’: DeSantis defends Lee County’s late evacuation order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County, which bore the brunt of the state’s fatalities from Hurricane Ian. The southwestern county that includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral did not tell coastal residents to flee their homes until Tuesday evening, 21 hours before the deadly Category 4 superstorm made landfall on North Captiva Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Live Updates: Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. However, storm surge watches and warnings were still in effect for portions of North Carolina. The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near...
FLORIDA STATE
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Gas prices are skyrocketing once again in California. In Los Angeles County, the price for a gallon of gas jumped 16 cents overnight and about 70 cents in the last week. The big question many California residents have is why are pricing spiking?. “Today there...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York

Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Maine officials address state’s worsening opioid epidemic

More than 100,000 people have died from drug overdoses in the past 12 months, with many due to opiates like the synthetic drug fentanyl. The problem is especially acute in Maine, and officials are attempting to address the worsening epidemic.
MAINE STATE
Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac

After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac. The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car’s engine revved.
