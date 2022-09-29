Read full article on original website
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
Wisconsin football: 3 best candidates who could replace Paul Chryst
I’m going to be honest, I didn’t have ‘Paul Chryst getting fired’ on by college football bingo card when the season started, but here we are. Wisconsin football is looking for a new leader. The Badgers and Chryst have reportedly parted ways on Sunday after one...
Wisconsin Football job is Jim Leonhard’s to lose
Wisconsin football has fired head coach Paul Chryst and named Jim Leonhard the interim head coach which is a very interesting move. A second team the Big Ten West has now fired its head coach as Wisconsin football has officially moved on from Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Dillon Gabriel injured on horrible late hit from TCU defender: College football media reacts
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured on a hit by TCU defender Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Gabriel and the Sooners were off to a rough start against TCU, as they faced a 34-10 deficit in the first half. However, matters got much worse for Oklahoma and Brent Venables just short of halftime, as Gabriel slid after picking up a first down.
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Buffalo Bills offense still has 1 obvious flaw, and we all know what it is
The Buffalo Bills may be Super Bowl favorites, but they still have a glaring problem offensively. Although the Buffalo Bills eked out a tough road win over the Baltimore Ravens, the same offensive issue remains. While Josh Allen is arguably the most talented player at any position in the NFL...
NFL Power Rankings: Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL?
With Week 4 underway, the Philadelphia Eagles make a strong case as the NFL’s No. 1 team as its last remaining undefeated team. There’s been four weeks of NFL football, which means that teams have created four weeks of tape. Unsurprisingly, what that tape demonstrates is that this...
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
Packers got cheated by missed delay of game on Patriots TD (Video)
The refs screwed the Packers defense by letting Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe throw a touchdown pass despite a blatant delay of game. NFL refs make mistakes way too often. A lot of the time, those mistakes are just frustrating, but they balance out and don’t impact the result of a game.
Matt Rhule and 2 more coaches who should be fired this week
These four coaches, including Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers, did not perform well in Week 4, and their job security should be in question. The 2022 NFL season has entered its fourth week. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals faced off on Thursday night, and all but two teams played throughout Sunday. There has been some separation between the good teams, the middling organizations, and the downright bad rosters.
Sporting KC wins final home match of 2022 season over Seattle
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City ended their home matches on a high note.
Browns drop game they couldn’t afford to during Deshaun Watson suspension
Losing on the road to the Atlanta Falcons does not bode well for the Cleveland Browns in the latter part of Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension. While winning on the road during any NFL Sunday is not easy, the Cleveland Browns missed a golden opportunity at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
