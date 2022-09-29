These four coaches, including Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers, did not perform well in Week 4, and their job security should be in question. The 2022 NFL season has entered its fourth week. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals faced off on Thursday night, and all but two teams played throughout Sunday. There has been some separation between the good teams, the middling organizations, and the downright bad rosters.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO