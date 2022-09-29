ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Football job is Jim Leonhard’s to lose

Wisconsin football has fired head coach Paul Chryst and named Jim Leonhard the interim head coach which is a very interesting move. A second team the Big Ten West has now fired its head coach as Wisconsin football has officially moved on from Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
MADISON, WI
Dillon Gabriel injured on horrible late hit from TCU defender: College football media reacts

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured on a hit by TCU defender Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Gabriel and the Sooners were off to a rough start against TCU, as they faced a 34-10 deficit in the first half. However, matters got much worse for Oklahoma and Brent Venables just short of halftime, as Gabriel slid after picking up a first down.
NORMAN, OK
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4

Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
NFL
Matt Rhule and 2 more coaches who should be fired this week

These four coaches, including Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers, did not perform well in Week 4, and their job security should be in question. The 2022 NFL season has entered its fourth week. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals faced off on Thursday night, and all but two teams played throughout Sunday. There has been some separation between the good teams, the middling organizations, and the downright bad rosters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
