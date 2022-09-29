Read full article on original website
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Some CT home values increased by $60 a day for 10 years, data shows
Connecticut residents have heard the same refrain for the past almost three years: home prices have skyrocketed as inventory gets depleted. This same chorus is echoed for the Connecticut rental market, with the cost of rent in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area among the top five most expensive median monthly rent in the nation.
Conservation land trust that bought area in Monroe seeks approval to build hiking trails
Land trust advocates in southwest Connecticut have acquired a small tract of land in Monroe to preserve its biodiversity and are asking town officials to let them build hiking trails in the surrounding area. The Aspetuck Land Trust paid $20,000 to buy the 7.8 acres from the Boy Scouts of...
Higher costs and schedule changes: CT high school teams struggle with bus issues
The Killingly High School cross country team had a meet in Stonington earlier this month scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. With only one bus available to make the drive, the team left the school on a Wednesday at noon. “They arrived 3 hours and 15 minutes before their meet,”...
Gun advocates file lawsuit over CT ban on assault weapons
Two former Connecticut correction officers and a firearms instructor along with two gun advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit over the state's ban on assault weapons. Calling the guns, "modern sporting arms," the group represented by two Republican lawmakers, state Reps. Doug Dubitsky and Craig Fishbein, is challenging Connecticut's laws that since 2013 have prohibited dealers or others from selling or possessing semiautomatic, automatic or burst-fire weapons.
UConn football vs. Fresno State State: Time, TV, and what you need to know
What you need to know: UConn is coming off a tough stretch. The last three opponents are ranked in the top 25 in some capacity. with Syracuse ranked No. 25 in this week's coaching poll, while Michigan is fourth and NC State 10th. The Huskies opponent this week is no slouch, but Fresno State (1-2) is not at the same level. UConn enters as a 24-point underdog as it still suffers from a myriad of injuries, but Fresno State will be missing starting quarterback Jake Haener and starting defensive back Evan Williams. While that does not quite compare to UConn's loss of starting quarterback, top two running backs and top two receivers, it will be a welcome change of pace from Michigan and NC State. Fresno State and UConn met for the first time in the season opener last year, and it was not pretty. Fresno State shut the Huskies out 45-0 in what would be backup quarterback Logan Fife's first game. Fife, who starts Saturday, entered once the game was well out of reach and completed 7 of 13 passes with his first career touchdown pass and an interception. UConn true freshman quarterback Zion Williams and running back Victor Rosa will lead an offense that is hoping to show improvement after being stymied by two of the top defenses in the country on back-to-back weeks, limited to 10 points over the two losses.
