Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
Historic Montana Ave. in Billings unveils new crosswalk beacon
A new flashing crosswalk beacon was installed on N. 25th and Montana Avenue in downtown Billings Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon. Members of the Historic Montana Avenue Association (HMAA) and others gathered to celebrate this project to improve safety and walkability on Montana Avenue. Max Griffin...
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Who the Heck Painted the Massive Mural of the Bison in Downtown Billings??
If you’ve driven N. 27th St south coming into downtown you can’t miss the giant bison mural on the side of Jake’s restaurant. It’s so ginormous that when I first arrived in Billings, I knew I had to find whoever painted this beauty. And this is...
Best Billings Restaurant for a BIG BIRTHDAY Bash!?
When I googled best restaurants in Billings, Montana there are TONS that pop up. But here’s the thing- I don’t want to go off of Google‘s opinion because well, all these places could just buy their spot on Google, OR they hired a really good marketing team to put them at the top of the list.
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons (117,000 liters) of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the...
So Many Casinos in Billings. You Said This One is Your Favorite
It's one of the first things newcomers notice. If I've heard it once, I've heard it a hundred times, "wow, there sure are a lot of casinos in Billings." While most states have some form of casinos (only eight have none) most of those gaming establishments in other states are owned and operated on Native properties. In Big Sky Country, it's kind of a free for all. If you possess a beer/wine/liquor license, you can have a casino.
Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines
Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Single and Reserved? The Best Bars in Billings for Introverts
Not everyone loves loud, crowded bars. I'm probably not the best person to write this article, because I'm:. Not single. I've been in a committed relationship for like 17 years. Not an introvert. While I like my space (who doesn't?), this profession is pretty much the complete opposite. I'm around...
New downtown Billings crosswalk aiming to improve safety for pedestrians
Montana avenue and 24th street in Billings is tough place to cross the street for pedestrians. A brand new cross walk that was unveiled today aims to change that.
BREAKING: Firefighters Responding to Fire in Billings Heights
According to a tweet from the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are currently responding to a structure fire in the Heights. Photos of the area affected by the blaze are posted below, but there is no indication of where the blaze is or the status of any people in or around the structure.
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Your Big Sky Weather October 2: Cloudy and Thundershowers
The temperatures may reach the 60’s in Billings but it’s going to be another rainy day on and off Sunday. Lows in the 40’s.
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement
Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
