Orange County, CA

mynews13.com

Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959. Madame...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Newport Beach to launch new volunteer day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A Newport Beach partnership of businesses and nonprofits plans to launch “Love Newport Beach Volunteer Day," the first of what the city hopes will be an annual event. Planned for Saturday, Oct. 15, volunteers will be able to select whichever project they want as...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynews13.com

Here's how this restaurant is serving culture in every bite

LOS ANGELES — Finding a way to create flavorful food was a task Toma Sebit often took on back home in Kenya. “I learned from my mom and my older sisters. I came from a big family. So you always have to be in the kitchen. You have no choice,” she said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

