Dart
2d ago
Let's bend the data to suit the purpose. Which came first the CRIME or the RACE??? Which came first the CRIME or the AGE of the criminal??? The authors logic is massively flawed but it's about a false narrative that is being pushed.
talbotspy.org
GOP’s Peroutka Pledges to Bypass Abortion, Marriage Laws; and Would Pursue Legal Action Against Hogan
Despite his low standing in a recent public opinion survey, Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, signaled on Friday that he does not intend to modify his views in order to boost his chances of winning in November. During an appearance on WAMU Radio (88.5 FM), Peroutka stuck...
mocoshow.com
The Act of Declawing Cats is Now Illegal in Maryland
Maryland has become the second state in the county to ban the act of declawing cats, unless deemed necessary for therapeutic purposes. It was banned in New York in 2019. The bill was approved back in April and Governor Hogan signed it for the law to go into effect on October 1. Sen. Cheryl Kagan and Del. Lorig Charkoudian, both Montgomery County Democrats, were the lead sponsors for the bill in their respective houses.
Opinion: Maryland needs an Environmental Human Rights Amendment
An Environmental Human Rights Amendment would give the state and local governments a constitutional obligation to protect Maryland’s air, water, lands, wildlife and ecosystem. The post Opinion: Maryland needs an Environmental Human Rights Amendment appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
wypr.org
Here's a snapshot of new Maryland laws on the books
Dozens of new laws take effect Saturday in Maryland, on topics ranging from marriages to gun safety to highway driving. WYPR state government reporter Rachel Baye spoke with Matt Tacka about a few of the new laws. Tacka:. Let’s start with the new law concerning marriages. What’s changing?
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland's Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan Cox to...
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
pinonpost.com
Leftist columnist rips Dems’ fake outrage over threats to ‘democracy’
Leftist columnist Walt Rubel recently ripped Democrats a new one over their gerrymandering and their false outrage against Republicans. Rubel wrote for the NPR affiliate KRWG Public Media, “Two years ago, money poured into the district, as anybody with a TV or mailbox knows. The contest between first-term incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small and Republican challenger Yvette Herrell was the most expensive in the nation, with a combined $37.3 million in campaign spending; $24.3 million coming from outside groups.”
fox5dc.com
DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers
WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
WTOP
Virginia or Maryland? GSA reveals scoring system that will determine new FBI HQ site
In March, a funding bill passed by Congress ordered the General Services Administration to begin the process of selecting a suburban location for a new FBI headquarters, with a goal of having the new site selected by the end of the fiscal year. With a new fiscal year starting Oct....
chestertownspy.org
Maryland State Board of Elections Releases Key 2022 General Election Voting Information
The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
