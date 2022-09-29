ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

2d ago

Let's bend the data to suit the purpose. Which came first the CRIME or the RACE??? Which came first the CRIME or the AGE of the criminal??? The authors logic is massively flawed but it's about a false narrative that is being pushed.

The Act of Declawing Cats is Now Illegal in Maryland

Maryland has become the second state in the county to ban the act of declawing cats, unless deemed necessary for therapeutic purposes. It was banned in New York in 2019. The bill was approved back in April and Governor Hogan signed it for the law to go into effect on October 1. Sen. Cheryl Kagan and Del. Lorig Charkoudian, both Montgomery County Democrats, were the lead sponsors for the bill in their respective houses.
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
Here's a snapshot of new Maryland laws on the books

Dozens of new laws take effect Saturday in Maryland, on topics ranging from marriages to gun safety to highway driving. WYPR state government reporter Rachel Baye spoke with Matt Tacka about a few of the new laws. Tacka:. Let’s start with the new law concerning marriages. What’s changing?
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1

New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
Maryland court says mail-in ballot count can start Saturday

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a request by Maryland's Republican gubernatorial nominee to delay counting of mail-in ballots that could start as soon as Saturday. An order Thursday by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied an emergency request by lawyers for Dan Cox to...
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
Leftist columnist rips Dems’ fake outrage over threats to ‘democracy’

Leftist columnist Walt Rubel recently ripped Democrats a new one over their gerrymandering and their false outrage against Republicans. Rubel wrote for the NPR affiliate KRWG Public Media, “Two years ago, money poured into the district, as anybody with a TV or mailbox knows. The contest between first-term incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small and Republican challenger Yvette Herrell was the most expensive in the nation, with a combined $37.3 million in campaign spending; $24.3 million coming from outside groups.”
DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers

WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
Maryland State Board of Elections Releases Key 2022 General Election Voting Information

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday (Sept. 29). The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
