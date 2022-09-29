ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Fentanyl driving overdose deaths

Fentanyl was responsible for almost 70% of all opioid overose deaths in 2021. Jeff Pegues takes a closer look at the drug’s impact on Colorado and beyond.
COLORADO STATE
nypressnews.com

Maine officials address state’s worsening opioid epidemic

More than 100,000 people have died from drug overdoses in the past 12 months, with many due to opiates like the synthetic drug fentanyl. The problem is especially acute in Maine, and officials are attempting to address the worsening epidemic.
MAINE STATE
nypressnews.com

‘Following the data’: DeSantis defends Lee County’s late evacuation order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County, which bore the brunt of the state’s fatalities from Hurricane Ian. The southwestern county that includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral did not tell coastal residents to flee their homes until Tuesday evening, 21 hours before the deadly Category 4 superstorm made landfall on North Captiva Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
nypressnews.com

Live Updates: Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. However, storm surge watches and warnings were still in effect for portions of North Carolina. The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
nypressnews.com

How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York

Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Linus Covid#General Health#The Illinois Dept#Icu
nypressnews.com

Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac

After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac. The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car’s engine revved.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy