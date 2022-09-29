ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Seales
Mark Duplass
Martha Stewart
Snoop Dogg
HollywoodLife

Coolio’s GF Of 10 Years Breaks Silence On His Death: It Was ‘Never A Dull Moment With Him’

Coolio‘s long-term girlfriend Mimi Ivey paid tribute to the late rapper, who she was romantically involved with for a decade, in a new interview with the Daily Mail on Monday, Oct. 3. Mimi, 41, looked back fondly on her time with the rapper. “We were best friends. We would talk about everything and joke and laugh about everything. There was never a dull moment being with him,” she told the outlet.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Is Blasted For Wiping Away 'Fake Tears' In The Latest 'Kardashians' Episode

Fans have criticized Kim Kardashian – and the Kardashians post-production team – for seemingly wiping away “fake tears” in the latest episode of the hit Hulu show. In the highly-anticipated first episode of the second season, the 41-year-old Skims founder can be seen getting emotional in her confessional interview when talking about younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s relationship history, and her wish for her to find true love following Tristan Thompson’s latest infidelity. So emotional, in fact, that she had to wipe away tears at one point! However, eagle-eyed fans have questioned the validity of the tears, with many accusing the mom-of-four of *pretending* to cry, and accusing the Kardashians team of adding the “fake” teardrop in post-production. Wow!
HollywoodLife

Vanilla Ice ‘In Shock’ Over Death Of Coolio After They Performed Together Just Last Week: Watch

Vanilla Ice was incredibly shocked and saddened by the death of Coolio on Wednesday, September 28. The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s final live performance was a guest appearance during Vanilla Ice’s concert in Cypress, Texas on Friday, September 23. Vanilla Ice, 54, opened up about being “in shock and freaking out” over Coolio’s death in an interview with TMZ.
OK! Magazine

Former Scientologist Insists Tom Cruise Is Religion's 'Biggest Asset': 'There's A Lot Of Time & Money Put Into Keeping Him Happy'

Former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder isn't afraid to spill the tea about the controversial religion. While promoting his new book, A Billion Years, the 67-year-old offered his opinion on why Hollywood stars in particular seem to have taken a liking to the Church. Article continues below advertisement. "The appeal that...
Decider.com

Bill Maher Implies There’s Nothing Wrong With Banging Your Boss On ‘Real Time’

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host addressed sex in the workplace during his “New Rule” segment. He referenced two particular workplace romances that have been in the media in recent weeks: a relationship between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and an unnamed female subordinate and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles.
105.5 The Fan

Here’s Every XXL Magazine Cover Over the Last 25 Years

Pushing hip-hop on a higher level has been XXL Magazine's goal for 25 years. As times change, the commitment to documenting the culture remains the same. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There's a first time for everything...
