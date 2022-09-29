Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres All Smiles In First Outing After Shocking Allegations From Ex-Protégée Greyson Chance
Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been seemingly enjoying her newfound free time since the end of her long-running show earlier this year, grabbing a quick bite in Santa Barbara, Calif. earlier this week. On Wednesday, September 28, the controversial comic was spotted taking lunch in the SoCal Locale...
Elvis Presley’s Father Responded to Claims That the King Was ‘Gun Crazy’: He ‘Had a Permit’
Elvis Presley's father, Vernon Presley, denied accusations of Elvis being 'gun crazy' shortly after his son’s death.
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Slammed After Addressing Haters On Instagram: 'Go To School And Learn To Write'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson once again became the target of online backlash when she slammed her critics on social media this week. On Wednesday, the 17-year-old reality star posted on Instagram a GIF of her touching her hair while showing off her false lashes. She accompanied it with a message for her bashers.
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
Coolio’s GF Of 10 Years Breaks Silence On His Death: It Was ‘Never A Dull Moment With Him’
Coolio‘s long-term girlfriend Mimi Ivey paid tribute to the late rapper, who she was romantically involved with for a decade, in a new interview with the Daily Mail on Monday, Oct. 3. Mimi, 41, looked back fondly on her time with the rapper. “We were best friends. We would talk about everything and joke and laugh about everything. There was never a dull moment being with him,” she told the outlet.
Mariah Carey Doesn't Interact With Ex Nick Cannon's Countless Baby Mamas & Children
Unbothered! Though Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon are cordial when it comes to taking care of their 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the "Fantasy" crooner, 53, has no interest in getting to know the rapper's countless baby mamas and their respective offspring. Article continues below advertisement. "Mariah doesn’t keep...
Kim Kardashian Is Blasted For Wiping Away 'Fake Tears' In The Latest 'Kardashians' Episode
Fans have criticized Kim Kardashian – and the Kardashians post-production team – for seemingly wiping away “fake tears” in the latest episode of the hit Hulu show. In the highly-anticipated first episode of the second season, the 41-year-old Skims founder can be seen getting emotional in her confessional interview when talking about younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s relationship history, and her wish for her to find true love following Tristan Thompson’s latest infidelity. So emotional, in fact, that she had to wipe away tears at one point! However, eagle-eyed fans have questioned the validity of the tears, with many accusing the mom-of-four of *pretending* to cry, and accusing the Kardashians team of adding the “fake” teardrop in post-production. Wow!
Vanilla Ice ‘In Shock’ Over Death Of Coolio After They Performed Together Just Last Week: Watch
Vanilla Ice was incredibly shocked and saddened by the death of Coolio on Wednesday, September 28. The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s final live performance was a guest appearance during Vanilla Ice’s concert in Cypress, Texas on Friday, September 23. Vanilla Ice, 54, opened up about being “in shock and freaking out” over Coolio’s death in an interview with TMZ.
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Kardashian fans slam Kourtney as ‘so rude’ for shocking treatment of staff member on new episode
Kardashian fans have slammed Kourtney after her "rude" treatment of a staff member on the new episode of the Hulu series. The incident happened within the first few minutes of The Kardashians' second episode of season two. Kourtney, 43, is seen sitting on her bedroom floor with her assistant Liz...
Former Scientologist Insists Tom Cruise Is Religion's 'Biggest Asset': 'There's A Lot Of Time & Money Put Into Keeping Him Happy'
Former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder isn't afraid to spill the tea about the controversial religion. While promoting his new book, A Billion Years, the 67-year-old offered his opinion on why Hollywood stars in particular seem to have taken a liking to the Church. Article continues below advertisement. "The appeal that...
Bill Maher Implies There’s Nothing Wrong With Banging Your Boss On ‘Real Time’
Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host addressed sex in the workplace during his “New Rule” segment. He referenced two particular workplace romances that have been in the media in recent weeks: a relationship between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and an unnamed female subordinate and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles.
Lena Dunham Dragged for Saying She Wants Her Casket to Be Carried in a Pride Parade
Lena Dunham is once again facing backlash on the internet. This time, she's being slammed especially by the LGBTQ+ community for requesting her casket be carried during a Pride parade when she dies. On Sunday (Oct. 2), the Girls star and creator tweeted: "When I go, I want my casket...
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Here’s Every XXL Magazine Cover Over the Last 25 Years
Pushing hip-hop on a higher level has been XXL Magazine's goal for 25 years. As times change, the commitment to documenting the culture remains the same. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There's a first time for everything...
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
