Fans have criticized Kim Kardashian – and the Kardashians post-production team – for seemingly wiping away “fake tears” in the latest episode of the hit Hulu show. In the highly-anticipated first episode of the second season, the 41-year-old Skims founder can be seen getting emotional in her confessional interview when talking about younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s relationship history, and her wish for her to find true love following Tristan Thompson’s latest infidelity. So emotional, in fact, that she had to wipe away tears at one point! However, eagle-eyed fans have questioned the validity of the tears, with many accusing the mom-of-four of *pretending* to cry, and accusing the Kardashians team of adding the “fake” teardrop in post-production. Wow!

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO