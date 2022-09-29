With the bypass sfreet blocked at 72nd and Woodstock, closing one side of the Arleta Triangle, painting has been doneAfter being an Inner Southeast Portland nexus of street shootings for quite some time, residents of the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood say they're relieved that the gunfire incidents have considerably declined this year. One of the neighborhood volunteers' projects has been to close off the "Arleta Triangle", a complex intersection at S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue, which they have successfully accomplished. Their next step was to transfer the closed area there into a colorful street plaza, which took place...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO