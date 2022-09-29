Read full article on original website
Multnomah County lifts outdoor burn ban amid eventually cooling weather
After a dry summer, Multnomah County's outdoor burn ban has come to an end.
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Firefighters battle fast-spreading blaze in Beaverton home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a quick-spreading house fire in Beaverton Saturday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the scene of a house fire on Kelly View Loop. The house was reportedly empty and the homeowners later arrived at the scene. According to TVF&R, the house was under renovation, […]
KATU.com
Police: Driver partially ejected and pinned under SUV in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious accident that occurred Saturday night that saw a person partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Officials say they were sent to an area near NE 102nd Street and NE St. Johns Road just after...
idesignarch.com
Lushly Landscaped Prime Waterfront Home on Oswego Lake
Every day is a vacation at this magical lakeside home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The resort-like estate offers 330 feet of shoreline, a guest house and a private boathouse. Inside the home, the opulent living spaces open to breathtaking water views. The European-inspired luxury home has many quiet spots and...
Canby history uncovered during marker cleaning
The Heritage and Landmark Commission continues to clean and repair grave markers at historic cemeteryVolunteers assembled on a recent Saturday at Zion Mennonite Church to help preserve and protect some interesting Canby history. Led by the Canby Heritage and Landmark Commission, the volunteers continued the headstone cleaning project that began in 2018. In all, 22 volunteers received training, got cleaning supplies and went to work on the mold and growth that is covering some of Canby's history. "What an impactful way to understand the history of our area and the people who lived here," Janet Lewis noted during the event....
Burn season opening will be pushed back
Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
St. Helens welcomes new Columbia Pacific Food Bank location
The 12,500-square-foot building offers expanded space to fill growing hunger needs.The Columbia Pacific Food Bank is settling into its new location on Columbia Boulevard. Not that the old, rather dated location on Milton Way didn't serve its purpose, but the new building offers greater capacity at a time many people need help with meals, especially during a time when inflation is emptying wallets. Building capacity has increased from 2,500 square feet in the old building to 12,500 at its new location. Word is getting out about the new location, which opened Aug. 1 with a grand opening...
Dozens paint the 'Arleta Triangle' as its makeover continues
With the bypass sfreet blocked at 72nd and Woodstock, closing one side of the Arleta Triangle, painting has been doneAfter being an Inner Southeast Portland nexus of street shootings for quite some time, residents of the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood say they're relieved that the gunfire incidents have considerably declined this year. One of the neighborhood volunteers' projects has been to close off the "Arleta Triangle", a complex intersection at S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue, which they have successfully accomplished. Their next step was to transfer the closed area there into a colorful street plaza, which took place...
This Oregon city among safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating
Halloween is known for scary and spooky decorations, but when it comes to trick-or-treating, parents want their kids to feel safe.
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
kptv.com
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
Portland woman injured in hit-and-run, angered by city's response
PORTLAND, Ore. — Angie Jenkins is nursing a broken tailbone and some bruises after a hit-and-run on Saturday, Sep. 24. Jenkins said she was at the intersection of Northeast 112th and Wygant Street when a man driving a minivan ran a stop sign and hit her truck. After pulling...
Channel 6000
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
Lincoln City Homepage
Pacific Power providing new discount program
Portland-based utility Pacific Power is offering energy relief for low income qualifiers with a new program giving up to a 40 percent discount. “Our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and we’re working to keep that power affordable, especially for customers experiencing income restraints,” Vice President of Customer and Community Solutions Cory Scott said. “The Low-Income Discount program will provide relief to customers who qualify on their power bills.”
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
