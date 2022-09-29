ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Helen M. Crase

Helen M. Crase, 91, of Galion passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. She was born February 27, 1931 in Tiro, Ohio and was the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Becker) Fagan. Helen married Raymond M. Crase on January 20, 1950 and he preceded her in death after nearly 71 years on January 15, 2021.
GALION, OH
Rex L. Radabaugh

Rex L. Radabaugh age 85 of Upper Sandusky died Sat. Oct. 1, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born May 30, 1937 to the late Orian & Mary (Altman) Radabaugh. Mr. Radabaugh married Judith (Lawrence) Radabaugh on Feb. 4, 1977 and she survives in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Boyd Robert “Bobby” Sipe, Jr

Boyd Robert “Bobby” Sipe, Jr. age 69, of Nevada, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. Bobby was born on December 14, 1952 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Robert B. Sr. and Mary Katherine “Katie”(Bell) Sipe, both of whom are deceased. He married Sharlene Jarrell on June 30, 1973 in the Harvest Time Chapel in Vanlue, and she survives.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Halloween fun planned at the Council on Aging

BUCYRUS—Senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to have some Halloween fun with the Crawford County Council on Aging in October. At 1 p.m. Oct. 3, seniors may decorate a Halloween shirt. Participants should bring a dark-colored shirt that has a high cotton percentage. On Oct. 5, seniors...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Upcoming meeting

CRAWFORD COUNTY—The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will be holding a Policy Manual Committee meeting on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 1:00pm. The meeting will be held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center located at 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For additional information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.
CRESTLINE, OH
Area prep football roundup Sept. 30

SE — Austin Perry 21 pass from Blake Foos (kick blocked), 8:09. SE — Foos 22 run (pass intercepted), :16. SE — Cody Heibertshausen 45 pass from Foos (pass failed), 1:21. B — Randy Banks 24 pass from Malachi Bayless (Ethan Huff kick), :13. Third quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder

MARION—On September 26, Jonathan Welch was sentenced by Judge Matthew Frericks to life in prison. Last month, Welch pleaded guilty to murdering Jasper Braddy. “Mr. Welch demonstrated no value for Mr. Braddy’s life, and so I believe he should spend the rest of his behind bars,” said Ray Grogan, Marion County Prosecutor.
MARION, OH
Upper Sandusky shocks Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — It’s been a long time since Upper Sandusky’s student. section had the opportunity to celebrate on the Colonel Crawford football. field, but that’s exactly what happened Friday night after the Rams pulled. off a 30-29 overtime stunner against the Eagles. Trailing 29-22 in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Wynford finds passing game to down Buckeye Central

NEW WASHINGTON — So much for being one-dimensional. Wynford, known for its big front line and ground-and-pound running attack, opened things up with a passing game here Friday night. The result was a 35-15 Northern 10 Athletic Conference victory over county rival Buckeye Central. The win keeps the string...
BUCYRUS, OH
Seneca East runs past Bucyrus, 38-17.

BUCYRUS — For Bucyrus, it was a case of missed opportunities. Seneca East was more than happy to capitalize — to the dismay of Bucyrus homecoming queen Lexi Payne, King Mason Gebhardt, and a nice homecoming crowd. Two penalties on the Redmen enabled the Tigers to score two...
BUCYRUS, OH
Galion holds off Ontario, 46-36

GALION — In a game where the scoring was going back and forth in the second half, Galion was not about to let Ontario back in the game. The Tigers took advantage of two key fumbles in the first half to take a 20-7 lead at the break then watched as the Warriors cut the lead to three in the fourth period.
GALION, OH

