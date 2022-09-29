ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCU & GA Southern football moved from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football home football game versus Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

With the forecast of rain and high winds in the Myrtle Beach/Conway area on Friday, and in the interest of caution and safety regarding team travel, both universities and the Sun Belt Conference have agreed to move the kick-off time of the game back an additional 3 hours.

Note: Umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

