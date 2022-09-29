CCU & GA Southern football moved from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football home football game versus Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.
With the forecast of rain and high winds in the Myrtle Beach/Conway area on Friday, and in the interest of caution and safety regarding team travel, both universities and the Sun Belt Conference have agreed to move the kick-off time of the game back an additional 3 hours.
Note: Umbrellas are not allowed in the stadium.
