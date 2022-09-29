It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO