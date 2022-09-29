Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dates Announced for 2023 Maryland Folk Festival
Salisbury, Md.– Salisbury has announced the dates for next years first-annual Maryland Folk Festival. The 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held Sept. 22-24, in Downtown Salisbury. The festival will be free and open to people of all ages. The Maryland Folk Festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
talbotspy.org
New Craft Fair Launching in Easton on Oct. 15
A new indoor-outdoor craft fair will debut in downtown Easton this October to showcase handmade arts and give the public a free venue for buying one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. More than 30 artisans have signed up to display and sell their work. The Easton Fall Craft Fair will take place Saturday,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Chesapeake Bay lighthouse auctioned, with strings attached
HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction. The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland’s Dorchester County, at first drew little...
WBOC
Laurel's Skateworld for sale after serving community for four decades
LAUREL, Del. -- After four decades of serving the Laurel community, the owner of Skateworld is now selling the business. With no other skating rinks in the area, Skateworld quickly became a beloved community staple and gathering spot for people of all ages after owners Debbie Slatcher and her late husband Rick opened it in 1980.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
A New Weekend: Huge Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Set for Georgetown Oct. 27-29
GEORGETOWN, DE – A new kind of weekend. Inclement weather forecasted from Hurricane Ian throughout the weekend postponed the 50th anniversary Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race originally scheduled for Oct. 1 at Georgetown Speedway. The event will now kick off the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment
Rehoboth Beach has celebrated its informal title as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” long before Joe Biden started making presidential visits to his home near the Delaware beach town. Lots of other Washington, D.C. residents flee the city for Rehoboth every summer. Now, Rehoboth commissioners are considering another...
oceancity.com
Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down
It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.
Cape Gazette
Kindness vigilantes make their way to Rehoboth Beach
Sometime in August, while driving through downtown Rehoboth Beach, a 3-foot-tall sign on a utility pole caught my attention. It was in the shape of a crayon, painted with the colors of the rainbow, had BE KIND spray painted in white on top, and featured a heart with an infinity sign between the words BE and KIND.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
Cape Gazette
Amish Outlaws to play at Milton Theatre Oct. 6
The Amish Outlaws will perform at Milton Theatre at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. There is no typical Amish Outlaws show, but one can expect to see six men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent-up energy with an infectious joy. With sets that are always evolving as the brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep folks guessing as to what they could possibly play next.
WBOC
Hurlock Reschedules Fall Fest
HURLOCK, Md.- According to Hurlock town manager, Fall Fest has been rescheduled to October 8, 2022 due to inclement weather. Fall Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st. According to the town's website, train tickets are still on sale.
Cape Gazette
VIA holds fashion show at Baywood
The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague declares state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD
Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.
