Rockapella show sets the stage during Elon Family Weekend
Twisted Measure performs at Rockapella on Oct 1. Lillian Argabrite, an Elon University freshman, and her younger sister Caroline sat in the front row at the first show of the annual Rockapella concert tonight in Alumni Gym. All seven of Elon a cappella groups — Sweet Signatures, Melanated Melodies, Rip_Chord,...
Elon students, families enjoy late night activities during Family Weekend
Flowers in front of Moseley Center on Sept. 30. Though Family Weekend started out with some rough weather due to Hurricane Ian, a number of Elon University students and their families still came together to enjoy a relaxed night at the Moseley Center Oct. 1. Night on the Commons was...
Parents, students attend indoor Phoenix Fan Fest
Elon parent Kristy Eriksson and freshman Sara Morrison get their photos taken at one of the photo booths during Phoenix Fan Fest Oct. 1. Kristy Eriksson, parent of Elon freshman Sara Morrison, said after driving from Baltimore to campus last night through tropical storm conditions, she was excited for the beginning of Family Weekend events this morning.
Elon University President Connie Book addresses Elon community during Family Weekend
Elon President Connie Book welcomed families to campus during the university update held on on Oct. 1 of Family Weekend 2022. Elon President Connie Book welcomed families and shared progress on the Boldly Elon strategic plan during the Oct. 1 University Update on Family Weekend. Book started by thanking families...
Power out across Elon University campus, town of Elon
Alamance Building without power as seen Sept. 30. According to Duke Energy, tree limbs fell on Duke Energy equipment and powerlines to cause the power outage on Elon University’s campus. The estimated time of restoration is 12:45 p.m. today. As of 11:51 a.m., parts of Global, Oaks and Historic...
Elon University men’s soccer posts seventh shutout of season
The Elon University men’s soccer team continued its dominant defensive form Saturday night, as the Phoenix held the Drexel University Dragons, the Colonial Athletic Association’s top scoring team, without a goal in a 3-0 win. Drexel entered the match averaging nearly two goals per game and also led...
10 rapes reported at Elon University in 2021
Elon University saw 10 rapes on campus in residential facilities in 2021, according to the annual Fire & Safety Report. This is a 400% increase from the two reported the previous year. Elon University does not make previous Fire & Safety Reports available on its website. Elon News Network records...
Ian brings high winds, heavy rain to Piedmont Triad
Fonville Fountain turned off in front of Alamance Sept. 30. The 2022 Alamance Pride event has been rescheduled by the Alamance Pride board of directors from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 due to anticipated impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. However, Pride After Dark will continue as scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
Elon football wins fourth straight game
Elon freshmen running back Jalen Hampton with the game-winning touchdown in double overtime. Elon beat Richmond 30-24 Oct.1. The Elon University football team started out hot on Family Weekend with two touchdowns in the first quarter against University of Richmond. The Elon dance team are the 2022 National Champions in Hip Hop Division 1 and today, dancers received their rings. After the ceremony, the football team would be held scoreless for the rest of the first half, and Richmond would tie things up going into halftime.
