Southern campgrounds waiving fees for Hurricane Ian evacuees
ALABAMA (WHNT) – The U.S Forest Service is helping those who evacuated from Hurricane Ian by waiving campground fees and making sites available for those affected by the storm.
The agency said campgrounds in the Southern Region of the country would immediately begin waiving fees for those who need a place to stop.Ian Downgraded To A Tropical Storm Thursday Morning
The available Southern Region campgrounds include:
- Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest – (770) 297-3000
- Cherokee National Forest – (423) 476-9700
- Daniel Boone National Forest – (859) 745-3100
- Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests – (803) 561-4000
- George Washington and Jefferson National Forests – (540) 265-5100
- Kisatchie National Forest – (318) 473-7160
- Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area – (800) 525-7077
- National Forests and Grasslands in Texas – (936) 639-8501
- National Forests in Alabama – (334) 832-4470
- Bankhead National Forest – Contact: 205-489-5111•
- Corinth Recreation Area
- Clear Creek Recreation Area
- Brushy Lake Recreation Area
- Owl Creek Horse Camp
- Conecuh National Forest – Contact: 334-708-0595
- Open Pond Campground
- Talladega National Forest, Shoal Creek Ranger District – Contact: 256-463-2272
- Coleman Lake Recreation Area
- Warden Station Horse Camp
- Pine Glen Campground
- Oakmulgee Ranger District – Contact: 205-926-9765
- Payne Lake Recreation Area.
- Talladega Ranger District – Contact: 256-369-5882
- Turnipseed Campground
- Tuskegee National Forest – Contact: 334-727-2652
- **Primitive Camping Only – 12 camping sites available. Taska Recreation Area has a grill, but for Day Use ONLY.
- Bankhead National Forest – Contact: 205-489-5111•
- National Forests in Florida (Ocala and Osceola National Forests remain CLOSED) – (850) 523-8500
- National Forests in Mississippi – (601) 965-1600
- National Forests in North Carolina – (828) 257-4200
- Ouachita National Forest – (501) 321-5202
- Ozark-St. Francis National Forests – (479) 964-7200
Individuals will still need to check in with campground hosts at each site and it is highly recommended to call ahead or check websites to determine a campground's availability.
