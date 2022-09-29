ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Southern campgrounds waiving fees for Hurricane Ian evacuees

By Kaitlin Kanable
 3 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) – The U.S Forest Service is helping those who evacuated from Hurricane Ian by waiving campground fees and making sites available for those affected by the storm.

The agency said campgrounds in the Southern Region of the country would immediately begin waiving fees for those who need a place to stop.

Ian Downgraded To A Tropical Storm Thursday Morning

The available Southern Region campgrounds include:

Individuals will still need to check in with campground hosts at each site and it is highly recommended to call ahead or check websites to determine a campground’s availability.

