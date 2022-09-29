Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
WNYT
Cat thrown from moving pickup truck in Stillwater
The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is looking for help finding the person responsible for throwing a cat out of a moving pickup truck. The animal shelter posted a picture on its Facebook page. They say the cat was seen being thrown by the passenger as the truck was turning the corner near Lake Road and Coldspring Road in Stillwater on Thursday.
WNYT
300 pumpkins distributed at Albany farmers market season conclusion
300 pumpkins were handed out to celebrate the last day of Albany’s farmer’s market this season in Washington Park. This was the second annual giveaway. It was a collaboration between the business improvement districts. People were able to decorate their pumpkins at a painting station right in the...
WNYT
Gavin Park hosts Dan Provost memorial walk for awareness and recovery
Raising awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and addiction, that was the goal Saturday in Wilton. Dozens of people came together for a walk in Gavin Park, in honor of Dan Provost. He died of a drug overdose at the age of 23. His parents who were at the...
WNYT
Man arrested for Pittsfield homicide
A man is in jail in Pittsfield Sunday morning in connection with another man’s death. Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound Friday night. Police arrested 42-year old Desmond Phillip in connection with the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Paramedics allegedly took the victim to Berkshire...
WNYT
Non-toxic dye being used in Glens Falls water research
If you notice some oddly colored water in Glens Falls this week, don’t panic. Canal Corporation is using a non-toxic dye to find where seepage from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is entering basements on the Finch Paper property. The dye testing may continue through the next week based...
WNYT
Man, 43, shot and killed in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s death from a gunshot wound on September 30. Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip for the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. They say paramedics took Cepeda to Berkshire medical center after they found him in a home on Goodrich...
WNYT
Sharon Springs hosts Run 4 the Hills for first responders
Also new Sunday morning – a run through the hills of Sharon Springs with a special twist. Hero Fund America – a charity that serves first responders – hosted a recognition run. It’s called the Run 4 the Hills for first responders where people walk or run...
WNYT
Washington County to host free booster clinic
The Washington County Department of Public Safety is hosting a Covid booster clinic. It will be held at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward. It is available for anyone older than 18. The clinic is appointment only and you can register online.
WNYT
National Grid donates $50K for Frear Ice Rink repairs
The hockey skating rink at Troy’s Frear Park is getting an upgrade. National Grid presented a $50,000 check to the Troy and Albany hockey association. It serves roughly 400 players and their families, and offers free skating opportunities for kids of the troy boys and girls club.
WNYT
Clifton Park fire department offers community hands on experience
The Clifton Park Volunteer Firefighter Department had its first recruitment event. The former chief of the Clifton Park Fire Department, Art Hunsinger, says people who came out got to get a feel for the job by actually being hands on with the equipment that the town’s firefighters are using at emergencies like house fires and car accidents.
WNYT
Northeastern New York Alzheimer’s Association hosts annual walk at The Crossings
People also walked in the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event. It was hosted by the Northeastern New York Alzheimer’s Association Saturday at The Crossings of Colonie. News Channel 13’s Faith King and Tessa Bentulan took part in the walk. They were part of more than 1,000...
WNYT
Woman rescued in Kingsbury rollover
A woman was rescued in Kingsbury on Thursday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there was a rollover accident off State Route 4. Deputies say they rescued 46-year-old Angel Clark with the Jaws of Life. Deputies do not believe the crash is related to drugs or alcohol, but...
WNYT
Albany VegFest returns to the Capital Region
The Albany VegFest was back after a two year hiatus at the Albany Capital Center. It’s hosted by the Capital Region Vegan Network. At the event, people could learn about adopting and maintaining a vegan lifestyle. Andrea Shaye from the Capital Region Vegan Network, had some thoughts to share...
WNYT
Saratoga County brothers arrested for “Trainsurfing” in New York City
Police say two brothers from Saratoga County were caught riding on top of a train in New York City. The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew and John Hogan, from Wilton and Saratoga Springs respectively, were caught surfing on top of a Queens-bound subway train. According to the...
WNYT
Last-minute preps underway in Colonie for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
COLONIE – An annual event in Colonie Saturday brings hundreds of people together in the fight against a mind-robbing disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at The Crossings in Colonie. It’s part of the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research in the world....
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
WNYT
$50k awarded to New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS – A big boost is on the way for the New York State Military Museum in Saratoga Springs. It’s getting $50,000 from Saratoga County. The money comes from the county non-profit COVID Relief Fund Grant Program. The program funded more than 170 organizations across the county.
Albany PD investigating Hamilton Street homicide
The Albany Police Department said one person has been seriously injured in a shooting. Police said the shooting took place on the 400 block of Hamilton Street.
Schenectady man allegedly flees sobriety checkpoint
State Troopers have arrested a Schenectady man, who they say drove off from a sobriety checkpoint.
