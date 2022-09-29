ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

WNYT

Cat thrown from moving pickup truck in Stillwater

The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is looking for help finding the person responsible for throwing a cat out of a moving pickup truck. The animal shelter posted a picture on its Facebook page. They say the cat was seen being thrown by the passenger as the truck was turning the corner near Lake Road and Coldspring Road in Stillwater on Thursday.
STILLWATER, NY
WNYT

300 pumpkins distributed at Albany farmers market season conclusion

300 pumpkins were handed out to celebrate the last day of Albany’s farmer’s market this season in Washington Park. This was the second annual giveaway. It was a collaboration between the business improvement districts. People were able to decorate their pumpkins at a painting station right in the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for Pittsfield homicide

A man is in jail in Pittsfield Sunday morning in connection with another man’s death. Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound Friday night. Police arrested 42-year old Desmond Phillip in connection with the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Paramedics allegedly took the victim to Berkshire...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Colonie, NY
WNYT

Non-toxic dye being used in Glens Falls water research

If you notice some oddly colored water in Glens Falls this week, don’t panic. Canal Corporation is using a non-toxic dye to find where seepage from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is entering basements on the Finch Paper property. The dye testing may continue through the next week based...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Man, 43, shot and killed in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s death from a gunshot wound on September 30. Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip for the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. They say paramedics took Cepeda to Berkshire medical center after they found him in a home on Goodrich...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Washington County to host free booster clinic

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is hosting a Covid booster clinic. It will be held at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward. It is available for anyone older than 18. The clinic is appointment only and you can register online.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

National Grid donates $50K for Frear Ice Rink repairs

The hockey skating rink at Troy’s Frear Park is getting an upgrade. National Grid presented a $50,000 check to the Troy and Albany hockey association. It serves roughly 400 players and their families, and offers free skating opportunities for kids of the troy boys and girls club.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park fire department offers community hands on experience

The Clifton Park Volunteer Firefighter Department had its first recruitment event. The former chief of the Clifton Park Fire Department, Art Hunsinger, says people who came out got to get a feel for the job by actually being hands on with the equipment that the town’s firefighters are using at emergencies like house fires and car accidents.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Woman rescued in Kingsbury rollover

A woman was rescued in Kingsbury on Thursday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there was a rollover accident off State Route 4. Deputies say they rescued 46-year-old Angel Clark with the Jaws of Life. Deputies do not believe the crash is related to drugs or alcohol, but...
KINGSBURY, NY
WNYT

Albany VegFest returns to the Capital Region

The Albany VegFest was back after a two year hiatus at the Albany Capital Center. It’s hosted by the Capital Region Vegan Network. At the event, people could learn about adopting and maintaining a vegan lifestyle. Andrea Shaye from the Capital Region Vegan Network, had some thoughts to share...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Last-minute preps underway in Colonie for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

COLONIE – An annual event in Colonie Saturday brings hundreds of people together in the fight against a mind-robbing disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at The Crossings in Colonie. It’s part of the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research in the world....
COLONIE, NY

