The Bucs are gonna put up 34 points and beat the Chiefs on Sunday

This is something that has been talked about for quite some time now. The big question has always been, what will happen to the Kansas City Chiefs when Andy Reid retires?. We have always heard that the next man up would be Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator if he still didn’t have his own head coaching gig by then. But now, there is some new information that would suggest otherwise.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO