The Bucs are gonna put up 34 points and beat the Chiefs on Sunday
After predicting three consecutive losses this season, I’m thinking the Bucs are gonna take this one against the Chiefs.
Obviously the big news was when and where this game was going to happen due to Hurricane Ian, but according to a tweet from Adam Schefter , the game will go on as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium .
Getting back to the game itself, I (for once) saw the Bucs coming out on top against Kansas City, when and wherever was going to be played, with potential returns from two receivers—Chris Godwin, Julio Jones—and lineman Donovan Smith providing a big boost to an offense that desperately needs it.
[event-1] Even if just Smith and one of those other receivers come back, it will make a huge difference, as Mike Evans is also returning following a one-game suspension for his involvement with a Week 2 fight against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Despite not having Evans, Jones, Godwin, or Smith last week, Tom Brady managed to put together a really solid, run-of-the-mill Brady 2-minute touchdown drive at the end of last week’s home opener against the Packers, and it looked like the GOAT was finally starting to click a little bit.
Throw in an actual NFL receiving corps, and Brady is in line for a big game against a Chiefs team coming off a head-scratching loss against the Colts last week.
These are not the Chiefs of y’ore. Kansas City is without sans running back Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu, and it’s still hard to tell who they truly are as a team. However, one thing has remained consistent; even with the explosive Hill taking his talents to South Beach, Patrick Mahomes is still one of the more talented QBs in the NFL.
While this Bucs defense managed to shut down Aaron Rodgers last week, Mahomes is very much that dude. He could go out and put up four touchdowns and 300 yards passing without breaking a sweat. And while the defense has been hot, I think Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a monster performance to try and keep up with Brady having his way with a young Chiefs defense that has allowed about 22 points per game through three games.
While this will certainly be a close matchup that could go either way, I have the Bucs winning this one 34-31 (but now that I’ve said all of this, the Bucs will lose a defensive battle 9-6 Sunday night).
